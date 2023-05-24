2023 Indy 500: Check complete History, Race Info, How to Watch, Tickets, Other Events

2023 Indy 500: The 2023 Indianapolis 500, a highly anticipated event, holds immense significance for the city of Indianapolis, attracting countless visitors each year and driving the state of Indiana's economy. It is not just the race itself that garners attention but also a series of captivating events throughout May at the renowned Indianapolis Motor Speedway. These include the Indianapolis 500 Festival, the GMR Grand Prix, and the Legends Day Parade.

For enthusiasts of motor sports, attending the Indianapolis 500 is an absolute must. The race is an exhilarating showcase of thrilling moments, steeped in rich history and cherished traditions. If you haven't experienced the Indianapolis 500 yet, you should include it in your list of must-see events.

2023 Indy 500 History

Originating in 1911 with Ray Harroun's victorious triumph, the Indianapolis 500 boasts a remarkable and illustrious history. With the exception of World War II, the race has been an annual affair. Legendary drivers like A.J. Foyt, Mario Andretti, and Helio Castroneves have etched their names into motor sport history as winners of this prestigious race.

Taking place in Speedway, Indiana, the Indy 500 unfolds at the expansive Indianapolis Motor Speedway, a sprawling 2.5-mile oval track. It stands as the largest sports venue globally and serves as a significant cornerstone in Indianapolis' identity, bringing in millions of visitors annually and contributing substantially to Indiana's economic prosperity.

2023 Indy 500 Race info

Race enthusiasts can mark their calendars for the upcoming 107th running of the 2023 Indy 500, scheduled for Sunday, May 28th, 2023, at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Spanning a distance of 500 miles and encompassing 200 laps, this highly anticipated event will commence at 10:15 AM ET. NBC will broadcast the race, while those preferring to stream can catch the action on Peacock.

The field for the 2023 Indianapolis 500 will consist of 33 drivers. The field will be determined by qualifying, which will take place on Saturday, May 27th. The defending champion of the Indianapolis 500 is Marcus Ericsson.

How to watch 2023 Indy 500

The 2023 Indianapolis 500 will be televised on NBC. The race will start at 10:15 AM ET. The race will also be available to stream on Peacock. To amplify the excitement, NBC plans to add two additional hours of pre-race coverage, starting at 9 a.m., featuring highlights from the Snake Pit and a performance by DJ Diesel, better known as Shaquille O'Neal. NBC's extensive broadcast window will encompass over seven hours of coverage, culminating at 4 p.m. on race day.

2023 Indy 500 Tickets

Tickets for the 2023 Indianapolis 500 are available for purchase on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway website. Tickets start at $40.

2023 Indy 500 Other events

In addition to the race itself, there are a number of other events that take place during the month of May at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. These events include the Indianapolis 500 Festival, the GMR Grand Prix, and the Legends Day Parade. The Indianapolis 500 Festival is a week-long festival that takes place in Indianapolis leading up to the race. The festival includes a number of events, such as concerts, races, and a parade.

The GMR Grand Prix is a race that takes place on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course. The race is held on the Saturday before the Indianapolis 500. The Legends Day Parade is a parade that