What is 3T Cricket Solidarity Cup and its rules?

The football and cricket are considered as the most popular games in the world. That is why many football and cricket charity matches are organised across the world. You must have seen charity matches of retired cricket players and football players before this.

A similar charity match was played by the South Africa Board on 18 July which has been called the ‘3T Cricket Solidarity Cup. Solidarity in this means the participation and determination of all individuals to deal with COVID 19. The winning team has been given a gold medal in this cup.

There are three teams that participated in this 3T cup. Namely;

1. Kites: Quinton de Kock (Captain)

2. Kingfishers: Heinrich Klassen (Captain) and

3. Eagles: AB de Villiers (Captain)

The result of this match has also declared and AB De Villiers's Eagle team won the gold medal by scoring 160/4, after this, the Kites team won the silver medal by scoring 138/3 and Henrik Klassen's team scored 113/5 and won a bronze medal.

3T Cricket Rules:-

1. There will not be any toss in the match and which team will play at first, second, and the third number will be decided on the basis of a draw.

2. In this match, 24 players from a total of 3 teams will take part, which means there will be only 8 players in one team.

3. There will be only 36 overs of the entire match i.e. every team will get to play 12 overs in an inning.

4. There will be 2 halves in the entire match and each team will play 6 overs in the first half, the remaining 6 overs will be played in the second half i.e. 18 overs will be bowled by 3 teams in each half.

5. A player will be allowed to bowl only 3 overs.

6. The team that scores the highest runs in the first half will get the opportunity to bat first in the second half and the team that makes the least runs will get the chance to bat at number three in the second half.

If 2 teams have scored an equal score in the first half, then the team batting first in the first half will have to bat second in the second half.

7. This cricket has a different rule which is not applicable in the current cricket. If 7 players from a team are dismissed in the first half and 'one player' remains not out then the not-out batsman resumes the innings in the second half.

If 7 wickets fall in the second half also, the 8th player can play alone but he can only score in 'even number' (2,4,6) like he can only run for 2 runs, and he can't run for 1 or 3 runs, however, he can also hit four of a six.

How will you decide to win the match?

The team that has scored highest runs in both the innings, will be declared the winner and will be awarded the Gold Medal and the team that scores the second-highest runs, will receive a silver medal and the third team will get the bronze medal.

Possibility 1:- If all three teams have made the equal scores, then all three will be declared winners and will be awarded a gold medal.

Possibility 2:- If two teams have scored 150-150 and one team has 100 then what will happen?

In such a situation a super over will be played between the teams with equal scores and the team with more runs in super-over will win the match.

Possibility 3: - If one team scored 120 and the other two teams scored 100-100, then in such a situation, the team scoring 120 runs will be given gold and the teams with 100 runs will be given the silver medal.

So here was some information about the 3T cricket rule. We hope you would have liked this new format.

List of International Cricket Council (ICC) Presidents|Chairmen 2020

List of ICC Champions Trophy-winning Teams

