5G support on iPhones: A guide on how to activate and access it

Recently Apple has launched the 5G support on its supported devices in India.

The 5G support on Apple devices is attained through a rollout of iOS 16.2.

The rollout took place on October 1 at the India Mobile Congress and it was confirmed that now 5G connectivity will soon be accessible on all supported iPhones.

All iPhones from the 12 series and beyond will be comprised in this supported devices list.

They will get access to 5G connectivity when service providers including Jio and Airtel enable 5GA network access all across India.

If you want to access 5G on a supported iPhone, then there are some steps you need to follow to enroll for the Beta Program on the website through which you can install a profile, and download the software.

Here's how to do it!

Installing iOS 16.2

First you need to go to the Settings application on your iPhone.

Then click on software update.

The final step is to download and install the iOS 16.2 update on your device.

Registering for Apple beta software program

You need to go to the Apple beta software program website and sign up first.

Then you enter your Apple ID and password and follow the on-screen instructions.

Activating 5G

First you need to go to Settings.

Then click on mobile data.

You need to choose data option. The ‘5G Auto’ option will allow you to automatically shift between networks, depending on availability.

The iPhones that will get access to 5G:

iPhone 12

iPhone 12 mini

iPhone 12 Pro

iPhone 12 Pro Max

iPhone 13

Phone 13 mini

iPhone 13 Pro

iPhone 13 Pro Max

iPhone SE (2022)

iPhone 14

iPhone 14 Plus

iPhone 14 Pro

and iPhone 14 Pro Max

The Jio Welcome Offer is intended to be accessible for all Jio users who have an iPhone 12 or above in cities where JioTrue5G has been launched

Airtel and Jio customers who are using supported 5G iPhones can get 5G through Apple’s iOS 16 Beta Software Program.

