6G Technology in India: Check internet speed and other features of the 6G network

Telecommunication companies such as Samsung, Huawei, and LG have been conducting 5G trials in India and the service may be launched by 2022 in the country. Ahead of the commercial rollout of the 5G service in India, the preparations for the rollout of 6G and other futuristic technologies have already started.

The reports have suggested that 6G technology is 50 times faster than 5G and may be commercially available between 2028-2030. The peak data download speed of 5G is pegged at 20gbps. However, VI has claimed to have achieved the highest peak speed of 3.7 Gbps during the trials in India.

5G technology in India

The technology can offer a maximum data downloading speed of 20 Gbps, however, 3.7 Gbps was the highest speed that was achieved during the 5G network trials in India. Airtel, VI and Jio have conducted speed tests on data download up to 3 Gbps in 5G network trials.

It is to be noted that the 5G network has already been launched commercially in South Korea, China and the US in 2019.

6G technology in India

The sixth generation of wireless technology will be built on the revamped infrastructure and advanced capacity established on millimeter-wave 5G networks. 6G will use high-frequency radio bands to provide much faster speeds and low latency rates to support mobile devices and other systems such as automated cars.

LG has already started testing the 6G network in Berlin, Germany and the data was sent and received at a distance of 100 meters during the test. By 2030, the technology will be launched in Japan. A maximum of 1000 Gbps downloading of data is expected in the 6G network. A 6 GB movie can be downloaded in just 51 seconds at a speed of 1000 megabytes per second.

India has also started preparing for the 6G network. Telecom Secretary K Rajaraman has directed state-run telecom research and development organisation C-DoT to start working on 6G and explore other futuristic technologies.

