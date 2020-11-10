China successfully launched the world's first 6G satellite into space: All you need to know

China in a breakthrough has launched the world's first 6G satellite into space in order to test new spectrum bands that will be used for future communications.

On 6 November 2020, China sent 13 satellites (including 10 from Argentina) into the orbit via a Long March-6 carrier rocket that blasted off from the Taiyuan Satellite Launch Center in Shanxi province.

In 2019, Beijing kick-started the development of its next-generation mobile internet connection which is expected to be rolled out in 2030.

Key Highlights:

1- The 70kg-6G experimental satellite is named after the University of Electronic Science and Technology of China.

2- It was jointly developed by Chengdu Guoxing Aerospace Technology, UESTC, and Beijing MinoSpace Technology.

3- The satellite will be used to verify the performance of 6G technology in space as the 6G frequency band will expand from the 5G millimetre wave frequency to the terahertz frequency.

4- The technology is expected to be over 100 times faster than 5G, enabling lossless transmission in space to achieve long-distance communications with smaller power output.

5- The 6G experimental satellite carries an optical remote sensing load system to keep a check on crop disasters, forest fires, forestry resources, water conservancy and mountain floods. It will also provide abundant satellite images and data.

6- This is so far the biggest launch of foreign satellites by the country.

7- 10 commercial remote sensing satellites known as NewSat9-18, developed by Satellogic (Argentinian company), were also sent into space.

Evolution of the Internet

Year Technology Facilities 1981 1G Phone Calls 1998 2G Phone Calls and Texts 2001 3G Phone Calls, Texts and Internet 2008 4G Phone Calls, Texts, Video and Internet 2020 5G Phone Calls, Texts, Video, Internet, Smart Home and so on.

The First Wave: Dissemination of Mobile Phones (1G and 2G)

The Second Wave: Mobile Multimedia (3G and 4G)

The Third Wave: New Business Value (5G and 6G)

As per the industry estimates, by the end of 2020, 50 billion devices will be connected to 5G.

Terahertz waves Terahertz waves are high-frequency radiation which allows data to travel at a speed of 50 gigabits per second, offering around 100 times faster streaming speeds than those possible today.

In telecommunications, 6G is the planned successor to 5G and is argued to overcome several technological limitations. 6G networks will be broadband cellular networks (like its predecessors), in which the service area will be divided into small geographical areas called cells. Several companies (Nokia, Samsung, LG, etc.) have shown interest in 6G and is likely to be commercially available by the 2030s.

