AI Full Form: Definition of AI, Types And Future

AI full form: AI or artificial intelligence is the capacity of a digital computer or computer-driven robot to carry out functions often performed by intelligent beings. The process of creating systems that possess human-like cognitive abilities, such as the capacity to reason, find meaning, generalise, or learn from the past, is usually referred to by this phrase.

If you have seen movies like Back to the Future or dystopia like Interstellar, flying cars and Robots are a common trait. Maybe not flying cars yet, but the arrival of something more powerful, powerful enough to control and indoctrinate the thoughts of an entire species, is the testimony that humans have successfully placed its authority over the world.

But, is AI a nemesis of the human species or a friendly technology that can benefit humanity? In this article, we will discuss the origins of AI, why it is important, latest updates on it, AI and India and Is AI harmful.

What is the full form of AI?

Artificial intelligence is the full form for AI. It is a new technology that enables human sense-making, comprehension, and action through the use of machines. Natural Language Processing (NLP) and inference engines are two technologies that can help these systems analyze and comprehend all the information they receive.

Artificial intelligence is a system that directs actions using tools like inference engines and expert systems to carry out tasks in the physical world.

Since the advent of the digital computer in the 1940s, it has been proven that computers are capable of being expertly programmed to perform exceedingly challenging jobs, such as finding proofs for mathematical theorems or playing chess.

There are currently no programmes that can match full human flexibility throughout wider areas or in tasks requiring a lot of common knowledge, even the latest AI bot CHAT GPT has limited and corrupted knowledge, despite ongoing improvements in computer processing speed and memory capacity. As a result, artificial intelligence in this constrained sense is present in a variety of applications, including chatbots, voice or handwriting recognition software, computer search engines, and medical diagnosis. On the other hand, some programmes have attained the performance levels of human experts and professionals in carrying out some specific tasks.

Why is knowing about AI important?

The potential for AI to alter how we live, work, and play makes it significant. Automation of human jobs including customer service, lead creation, fraud detection, and quality control has been successfully applied in business. AI is capable of several tasks considerably more effectively than humans. AI technologies frequently finish work fast and with very few mistakes, especially when it comes to repeated, detail-oriented activities, like analysing a huge number of legal papers to verify key fields are filled in correctly.

AI can provide businesses with operational insights they may not have known about due to the enormous data sets it can process.Product design, marketing, and education will all benefit from the fast growing community of generative AI technologies.

The origin story of AI: How humans changed the world

The interest in artificial intelligence peaked during the 1950s. The Turing Test, developed by Alan Turing and used by experts to gauge computer intelligence, was first published in his essay "Computer Machinery and Intelligence." The phrase "artificial intelligence" was created and spread to the general public.

Noteworthy dates:

In his 1950 book "Computer Machinery and Intelligence," Alan Turing proposed the "Imitation Game" as a test of artificial intelligence.

1952: Arthur Samuel, a computer scientist, created the first programme to ever learn the game of checkers on its own.

The term "artificial intelligence" was first used by John McCarthy at a workshop he conducted at Dartmouth in 1955, which is also when it first entered common usage.

During the 1960s and 70s, the works related to AI matured and the world was getting a little familiar with it. The 80s were the booming decade of artificial intelligence, this resulted from both scientific advances and increased government financing for the researchers. With the development of Deep Learning techniques and the usage of Expert Systems, computers were now able to learn from their errors and make their own decisions.

The early 1990s saw some notable advancements in AI research despite the lack of funding during the AI Winter, including the creation of the first AI system that could defeat a current world champion chess player. Through inventions like the first Roomba and the first commercially available speech recognition software for Windows computers, this era also brought AI into everyday life.

AI in 2012 and present: That brings us up today with the most recent advancements in AI. There has been an increase in commonly used AI tools, such as search engines and virtual assistants. Deep Learning and Big Data gained popularity during this time period as well.

What are the four types of AI?

All artificial intelligence (AI) can be divided into three competence kinds based on how they learn and how far they can apply their knowledge: artificial narrow intelligence, artificial general intelligence, and artificial superintelligence. Here are some details about each.

Artificial Narrow Intelligence(ANI ): Artificial narrow intelligence (ANI), also referred to as narrow AI or weak AI, is the term used to characterise AI technologies created to execute very particular orders or activities. ANI technologies are created to support and excel in a single cognitive function and cannot learn new skills on their own.

Artificial general intelligence (AGI): AGI, also known as general AI or strong AI, is the term used to characterise artificial intelligence (AI) that can learn, understand, and carry out various tasks in a manner that is comparable to that of humans. The creation of computers and machines that can carry out several activities and serve as realistic, intelligent personal assistants for people in daily life is the aim of artificial general intelligence research.

Artificial superintelligence (ASI): superintelligence (ASI), also known as super AI is what sounds like a scifi concept. It is predicted that once AI reaches the general intelligence level, it would quickly learn at a rate so quick that its skills will surpass those of even humans.

ASI would serve as the foundational technology for fully autonomous AI and other humanoid robots. The prevalent cultural trope of "AI takeovers," as shown in films like Ex Machina or I, Robot, is also fueled by this idea. But as of right now, nothing is certain as ASI is not a possible reality.

Recent development of AI in the global stage:

The field of artificial intelligence has made significant strides in nearly all of its traditional sub-areas in the last five years, including vision, speech recognition and generation, natural language processing (understanding and generation), image and video generation, multi-agent systems, planning, decision-making, and the integration of vision and motor control for robotics. Furthermore, ground-breaking applications were developed in a number of fields, including games, medical diagnosis, logistics systems, autonomous driving, language translation, and interactive personal support.

With the arrival of ChatGPT last year 2022, the technological world has totally changed, also affecting the lives of common human beings. AI, which was a distant future even two years ago, now is situated in the palms of humans. The generative AI is able to interact with people like a human does, can write copies and generate images with the collective information it has.

Conclusion: The future of AI

Given how artificial intelligence has been portrayed in the media, especially in some of our favourite science fiction movies, it is clear that the advancement of this technology has sparked worries about the likelihood that humans may someday lose their value in the workforce, hence losing jobs.

There will still be jobs available for you all if you continue to mold their skills with technological development. The short answer to the question "What is the future of AI?" is that: Those who can tame AI will cope up with the new world and those who could not will be left behind.

