Amazon Quiz 12 June 2020 Answers: Win Casio 61 Keyboard*

Amazon Quiz 12 June 2020 Answers: Check Amazon Quiz 12 June 2020 answers. Prize for today's Amazon Quiz (12 June 2020) is Casio 61 Keyboard*.

Amazon Quiz 12 June 2020 Answers:

For which film did veteran film maker Basu Chatterjee, who passed away on June 4, 2020, win a National Film Award in 1992?

Durga

Kazatomprom from Kazakhstan is the world’s largest producer and seller of what naturally mined item?

Uranium

Which Indian Prime Minister, during a visit in 2000, had inaugurated Mahatma Gandhi’s statue outside the Indian Embassy in USA?

Atal Bihari Vajpayee

Which tech company recently launched a new app called 'Sodar' which uses AR to visualise social distancing?

Google

Which Indian company made two new additions 'Dahlia' and 'Lily' to their Bloom fan series in June?

Usha

How to play today’s Amazon Quiz?

Android & iPhone users can easily play today’s Amazon Quiz by following simple steps. In order to play today’s Amazon Quiz 12 June 2020, you must have an active internet connection besides Amazon’s app.

Step by step process to play today’s Amazon Quiz 12 June 2020:

Step 1: Open Amazon application.

Step 2: Make sure you are login using your account.

Step 3: Click on 3 horizontal lines in the upper left corner of the app.

Step 4: After doing this click on FunZone from the menu.

Step 5: Now you will get the option to play today’s quiz.

Step 6: Click and give all the answers correctly.

Note: If you will give incorrect answers to any one of the questions then you will not be eligible for the lucky draw to win the prize.

