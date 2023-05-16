American Idol 2023: Who is going to perform at the Finale?

America’s favourite singing competition show, American Idol, is about to finish another spectacular season. This year is shaping up to be one of the most exciting yet for the show, which is all geared up for a dazzling finale. Three contestants have made it to the finals, and we will get to know who will be the next American Idol on Sunday, May 21, 2023.

Just like the past five seasons of the show, the judges for this season are Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie, Perry is a pop star who is known for her infectious energy and her love of music. Bryan is a country music superstar who is known for his down-home charm and his ability to connect with audiences. Richie is a legendary R&B singer who is known for his soulful voice and his decades of experience in the music industry.

American Idol 2023- Finale Date and Final Contestants

Three contestants have qualified for the finals. The top three contestants are Iam Tongi, Megan Danielle, and Colin Stough. The American Idol 2023 finale will air on Sunday, May 21, 2023, on ABC.

Take a look at the finalists:

American Idol 2023- Performers list

The show is poised for its grand finale with a star-studded lineup of performers. Here is the list of everyone who will be performing at the American Idol 2023 Finale:

Keith Urban, who served as the judge of the show from 2012-2016 will serve as the mentor for the top three artists, and he will also take the stage to perform his hit single "Wild Hearts."

winner of the second season , Ruben Studdard, and runner-up Clay Aiken, are also performing. The, Ruben Studdard, and runner-up Clay Aiken, are also performing.

Prominent singer Ellie Goulding, who sang hit songs like “Love Me Like You Do” and “Hate Me” is also set to appear in the finale.

Other artists set to perform include Pitbull, James Blunt, Jazmine Sullivan, Jelly Roll, Kevin Cronin from REO Speedwagon, Kylie Minogue, Lainey Wilson, Lauren Daigle, and TLC.

American Idol is a show that has given many people the chance to pursue their dreams. It has launched the careers of some of the biggest stars in music, including Kelly Clarkson, Carrie Underwood, and Jennifer Hudson. So tune in to the American Idol 2023 finale that will take place on May 21, 2023, and be a part of the magic. You never know, you might just see the next big star being born.

Read Next- American Idol Winners (2002-2023)