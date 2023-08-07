What is the Amit Bharat Station Scheme?

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone for 508 railway stations across the country on August 06, 2023. The cost of redevelopment of these 508 railway stations is over INR 25,000 crores.

The Ministry of Railways has introduced a new policy called the "Amrit Bharat Station" scheme. Under the scheme, a total of 1309 railway stations are to be redeveloped in a modern way. The aim of this scheme is to provide world-class amenities to passengers and enhance their overall experience while travelling.

The scheme involves creating a Master Plan for each station, considering its long-term requirements and the needs of its passengers. This will guarantee that the modernization process is efficient and tailored to the specific demands of each station.

The laying of the foundation stone for the redevelopment of the 508 railway stations by PM @narendramodi Ji is a monumental initiative.



With the 'Amrit Bharat Station Scheme', Modi Ji is transforming the Indian railways into a cradle of change, shaping the destiny of our nation.… pic.twitter.com/HyRZej1cFx August 6, 2023

According to PIB, the broad objectives of the Amit Bharat Station Scheme are:

To prepare Master Plans for railway stations and implement them in phases to improve facilities, including beyond the Minimum Essential Amenities (MEA).

To aim for the creation of Roof Plazas and city centres at stations in the long run.

To prioritize stakeholder needs and station usage studies based on available funds.

To introduce new amenities and upgrade or replace existing ones.

To cover stations where techno-economic feasibility studies have been conducted.

To focus on implementing Master Plans in phases, with special emphasis on relocating structures and utilities as needed.

Know how India is making the railways sector eco-friendly. #AmritBharatStations pic.twitter.com/2kM3din0q1 — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) August 6, 2023

The scope of work under the Amrit Bharat Station scheme includes the following:

Improve the structure and create aesthetically pleasing entrance porches in a cost-efficient manner.

Relocate old buildings efficiently to make space for priority passenger activities and future development.

Minimize new building construction, except for necessary relocations or improvements.

Provide combined waiting halls and good cafeteria/retail facilities where possible.

Allocate space for at least two stalls for "One Station One Product."

Create space for Executive Lounges and small business meeting areas.

Erect aesthetically designed hoardings (signages) for important information display.

Improve station approaches with widened roads, proper signages, pedestrian pathways, parking areas, and better lighting.

Incorporate landscaping, green areas, and local art and culture to enhance the station experience.

Install high-level platforms and ballastless tracks on platform lines and train maintenance facilities.

Ensure proper drainage of platform areas with self-cleaning drains and aesthetically designed covers.

Cover cables in aesthetically designed ducts with provisions for future cables.

Provide free WiFi access at the station and earmark spaces for 5G towers.

Use highly durable, dustproof, and low-maintenance materials.

Plan for more comfortable and durable furniture in waiting halls, platforms, retiring rooms, and offices.

Implement well-designed and visible signages for wayfinding and improve public announcement systems.

Install escalators at certain station categories, irrespective of footfall.

Provide amenities for Divyangjan (people with disabilities) as per Railway Board guidelines.

Install ceremonial flags at appropriate spaces in the station.

Use LED-based station name boards with good visibility for passing trains.

Provide an adequate number of toilets with separate provisions for women and Divyangjan.

Out of the 508 stations whose redevelopment has started, 48 are of Bihar, 31 are of Assam, and 18 of Andhra Pradesh.



Bihar

AN Road, Lakhminia, Salauna, Kahalgaon, Naugachia, Pirpainti, Sultanganj, Ara, Bihiya, Dumraon, Raghunathpur, Darbhanga Junction, Gaya Junction, Paharpur, Jamui, Simultala, Jehanabad, Bhabua Road, Durgauti, Kudra, Barsoi Junction, Khagaria Junction, Mansi Junction, Kishanganj, Thakurganj, Jaynagar, Madhubani, Sakri, Jamalpur Junction, Dholi, Muzaffarpur Junction, Ram Dayalu Nagar, Bihar Sharif, Rajgir, Narkatiaganj, Sagauli, Bakhtiyarpur, Barh, Fatuha, Taregna, Bapudham Motihari, Banmankhi, Sasaram, Saharsa, Dalsingh Sarai, Samastipur, Sonpur Junction, Sitamarhi, and Hajipur Junction.

Assam

New Bongaigaon Junction, Arunachal, Dhubri, Gauripur, Dibrugarh, Duliajan, Naharkatiya, Namrup, New Halflong, Sarupathar, Lumding Junction, Jorhat Town, Mariani, Narangi, Rangiya Junction, Diphu, New Karimganj Junction, Fakiragram Junction, Gossaigaon hat, Kokrajhar, Jagi Road, Chaparmukh, Hojai, Lanka, Amguri, Sibsagar Town, Simlaguri, Rangapara North Junction, Makum Junction, Margherita, New Tinsukia and Tinsukia.

Andhra Pradesh

Kakinada Town Junction, Tuni, Piduguralla, Repalle, Tenali, Kurnool City, Donakonda, Ongole, Singaraykonda, Palasa, Anakapalle, Duvvada, Vizianagaram Junction, Bhimavaram Town, Eluru, Narasapur, Nidadavolu Junction, and Tadepalligudem.

With this significant step towards progress and better infrastructure, passengers can look forward to improved facilities and services at railway stations across the country. The Amrit Bharat Station Scheme aims to create comfortable and convenient spaces for travellers, making their journeys more enjoyable and hassle-free.

You May Also Like | Top 5 deadliest fish in the world