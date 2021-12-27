Atmanirbhar Hastshilpkar Scheme: Check Objective, Application Process, Eligibility & Benefits for North Eastern States

Recently North Eastern Development Finance Corporation Limited, NEDFi, has completed 26 years being established. On this occasion, it has come up with an objective to develop the petty artisans of the Borth East of India through the Atmanirbhar Hastshilpkar Scheme for the North East. The official announcement for the scheme was made on December 9, 2021. Check further details on the scheme below.

Also Read|

Smallest country of the World: All You Need To Know About Sealand

Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam: TTD Online, TTD Darshan, Tirupati Temple Legend, Architecture & More



Atmnirbhar Hastshilpkar Scheme: For North Eastern Region

The needy artisans would get a loan to improve their skills and give their incomes a boost. During the launch of the scheme 17 artisans have been provided with credit assistance of INR 1 lakh per person. This credit facility is collateral-free. It also carries a subsidized interest rate of 6% per annum to be repaid in 24 months.

For a regular repayment, an incentive of 1% would be provided to the artisans to be refunded on successful repayment of the loan.

Goli Angu, Deputy Director, Department of Industry, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh highlighted the various schemes under North East Industrial Development Scheme (NEIDS) and incentives under NEIDS.

RELATED|

2300-Year-Old Buddhist Temple & Treasure Found In Pakistan: Significance of the Excavation Discussed



Atmnirbhar Hastshilpkar Scheme: Eligibility & How to Apply?

The artisans who are interested can apply for the scheme by visiting the registered office of NEDFi in Guwahati or any of its branch offices as well along with the following eligibility fulfilments:

Registered/ unregistered artisan/ Individual Having valid qualifications or practising any art form No existing loan from any other bank/ financial institution Bank Account Aadhaar Card (optional)

All the participants would be informed on how to access the scheme, apply for loans and process for documentation inclusive of securities and recovery aspects of bank finance by Business Manager, NEDFi, Itanagar.

Atmnirbhar Hastshilpkar Scheme: Benefits

The Atmnirbhar Hastshilpkar scheme has the major objective of supporting the petty artisans and North Eastern India is full of them. There are still many artisans who manufacture goods using various available resources with primitive methods. They would get the benefits of the scheme and build factories for the same providing employment to many at the same time. Moreover, it would also give the opportunity to other artisans to come forward and take up their art as full-time employment.

Also Read|

Sunil Gavaskar: Age, Height, Net Worth, Wife, 1983 World Cup Contribution- Check Biography