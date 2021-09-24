Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam: All about the Tirupati temple, its legend, architecture and more

Tirumala has opened its doors for the devotees now but they require a complete RT-PCR report to visit the temple. Know all about the temple and its details below.

Venkateswara Temple, Tirumala: It is a Hindu Temple that gathered headlines when the Tirupati laddoo was given the Geographical Indication or GI Tag. Also this temple has 7 famous doors which were opened to find loads of gold in it.

Know all about the temple in the article below.

Tirumala Tirupati Temple: About

Temple Name: Tirumala Tirupati/ Venkateswara temple

Location: Tirumala at Tirupati in Chittoor district of Andhra Pradesh, India

Deity Worshipped: Lord Venkateswara/ Vishnu

Managed by: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams, TTD

Also known as: Tirumala Temple, Tirupati Temple, Tirupati Balaji Temple. Venkateswara is known by many other names: Balaji, Govinda, and Srinivasa.

Tirumala hills belong to the chain of Seshachalam hills. It is 2799 feet above sea level. These hills have seven peaks representing 7 heads of Adisesha. The temple is located on the seventh peak called Venkatadri. It is built in Dravidian style and its construction started in the year 300 AD. Vaikhanasa Agama tradition is followed for worshipping in this temple. It happens to be the richest temple in the world in terms of donations and wealth. The number of visitors every day varies from 50,000 to 1,00,000. On various occasions this count doubles or can also become 5 times.

What is the legend behind Tirupati Temple:

Adisesha resided on earth as Sesachalam hills as he lost contest with Vayu in the Dwapar yug.Tirumala is regarded as Adivaraha Kshetra as after killing Hiranyaksha, Adivaraha resided on this hill.

During Kali Yuga, Narada advised Rishis to decide to give the fruits of Yagna ato the trimurtis.Bhrigu was sent to test Trimurtis. He had an extra eye in the sole of his foot visited Brahma and Shiva but it went unnoticed.

At last he visited Vishnu and the lord acted as if he had not noticed Bhrigu. Sage Bhrigu, out of anger kicked Vishnu in the chest. Vishnu then massaged his feet. During this act, he squashed the extra eye that was present in the sole of Bhrigu's foot

Lakshmi came on Earth to Kolhapur and started meditating and in her search Vishnu bore human form as Srinivasa reached Tirumala Hills and started meditating.

On Lakshmi’s wish Shiva and Brahma converted themselves into Cow and Calf. Goddess Lakshmi handed them over to the Chola king ruling over Tirumala Hills.

The Cow gave milk to Srinivasa daily. One day a Cowherder saw this and tried to beat it with the staff. Srinivasa then cursed the Chola king to become a Demon.The king asked for mercy, so Srinivasa said that the King should take the next birth as Akasaraja and should marry his daughter Padmavati with Srinivasa. Then Srinivasa married Padmavati and returned to Tirumala Hills. It is said that he turned into Stone right when he was encountered by Lakshmi and Padmavathi. Brahma and Shiva then explained the main purpose behind all this was his desire to settle on the 7 hills as a saviour of mankind.

Goddesses Lakshmi and Padmavathi also stay with him on the left and right side of his chest.

Architecture of the temple:

The temple consists of

Dwarams and Prakarams Pradakshinams Anandanilayam vimanam and Garbhagriha

The temple has three dwarams that lead it into the Garbhagriha. There is a 50 feet Gopuram over the Mahadwaram with 7 Kalasams at its top.

Bangaruvakili (Golden Entrance) is the third entrance which leads into Garbhagriha.

Circumambulation around the Sanctum sanctorum in the temple is called Pradakshinam.The temple has two such paths.

Garbhagriha is the Sanctum sanctorum where the presiding deity Venkateswara resides along with other small deities.

Vishnu is standing with his four hands in varada posture, placed over thigh and two of them holding Shanka and Sudarshana Chakra respectively.

Pilgrims are not allowed inside the Garbhagriha.

Ananda Nilayam Vimanam is the main Gopuram constructed over Garbhagriha.

Tirupati Laddu GI Tag:

Tirupati Laddu is also called as SriVari laddu and is given as prasad to the devotees after being offered as Naivedhyam to Venkateswara at the Tirumala temple in Tirupati. The sweet is prepared in the temple kitchen which is called potu by Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. It can only be made and sold at Tirumala temple as it has the GI Tag now.

