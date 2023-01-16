Australian Open 2023: Fixtures, Timings, Results, When And Where To Watch?

The Australian Open 2023 is a major tennis tournament held annually over the last fortnight of January at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. The tournament is the first of the four Grand Slam tournaments to be held each year, preceding the French Open, Wimbledon, and the US Open.

The Australian Open was first held in 1905 and has since grown to become one of the most prestigious and popular tennis tournaments in the world. It was originally played on grass courts but was later switched to hard courts in 1988. The tournament features both men's and women's singles and doubles competitions, as well as mixed doubles and wheelchair events.

The Australian Open is important because it is one of the four Grand Slam tournaments, which are considered the most prestigious events in tennis. It also attracts many of the top players in the world and is seen as a major opportunity for players to gain ranking points and win significant prize money. Additionally, the tournament is also known for its high-quality facilities, passionate fans, and exciting atmosphere, making it a popular destination for players and fans alike.

The current men's singles champion is Rafael Nadal and the current women's singles champion is Ashleigh Barty, now retired.

With 22 grand slam titles overall, Nadal currently holds the record for winning the most titles in men’s tennis, followed by Novak Djokovic and Roger Federer with 21 and 20 titles, respectively. Whereas, Margaret Court holds the record for the most Grand Slam titles with 24 titles to her name in women’s tennis.

Here are the fixtures, timings, and results of the Australian Open 2023.

DATE TIMINGS MATCHES (SINGLES) 1/11 10:00 AM Qualifying 1/12 10:00 AM Qualifying 1/13 10:00 AM Qualifying 1/16 11:00 AM First round 1/16 Continued from day First round 1/17 11:00 AM First round 1/17 Continued from day First round 1/18 11:00 AM Second round 1/18 Continued from day Second round 1/19 11:00 AM Second round 1/19 Continued from day Second round 1/20 11:00 AM Third round 1/20 Continued from day Third round 1/21 11:00 AM Third round 1/21 Continued from day Third round 1/22 11:00 AM Fourth round 1/22 Continued from day Fourth round 1/23 11:00 AM Fourth round 1/23 Continued from day Fourth round 1/24 11:00 AM Quarterfinals 1/24 Continued from day Quarterfinals 1/25 11:00 AM Quarterfinals 1/25 Continued from day Quarterfinals 1/26 4:00 PM Women’s semifinals 1/27 3:00 PM First men’s semifinal 1/27 Continued from day Second men’s semifinal 1/28 11:15 AM Women's final 1/29 No play Men's final

When and where to watch the Australian Open 2023?

Indian tennis fans can watch selected matches of the Australian Open 2023 on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 5, and Sony TEN 5 HD TV networks Additionally, live streaming of the Australian Open will be available on Sony LIV.

Where will the Australian Open 2023 take place?

The Australian Open 2023, which begins on January 16, will take place at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Victoria, Australia. The live telecast of the tournament is scheduled to begin at 5:30 am (IST).

From India, tennis icon, Sania Mirza will be taking part in the women’s doubles tournament with Kazakhstan’s Anna Danilina. With six Grand Slam titles to her name, Mirza is ranked 29th in the WTA for women’s doubles.

Other Indian players competing in the doubles events at the Australian Open 2023 include Rohan Bopanna, Ramkumar Ramanathan, Yuki Bhambri, and Saketh Myneni.

The Australian Open 2023, or AO 2023, will take place from January 16 to January 29.

