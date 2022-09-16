Roger Federer Net Worth, Ranking, Wife, Logo, Match, Records, Grand Slams won, Championships & other details

Roger Federer net worth: Roger Federer is a Swiss Tennis player who dominated the sports in the early 21st century with his exceptional skills and talent in the game. Federer has won a record eight Wimbledon Titles and in 2018, became the first player to claim 20 Grand Slams in Men’s Singles Titles.

Roger Federer, on September 15, 2022, broke the hearts of his fans all around the world by announcing his retirement from the game. While mentioning his knee injury in the official note of his retirement, Federer informed that he worked hard to return to full competitive form but he knows his body’s capacities and limits.

As the tennis star announces retirement, check Roger Federer net worth, ranking, wife, match, logo, records, Grand Slams won, championships, and other important details.

Roger Federer Biography and other details

Name Roger Federer Birth August 8, 1981 Age 41 years Wife Mirka Federer Grand Salm Won (Singles) 20 Children Myla Rose Federer, Charlene Riva Federer, Leo Federer, Lenny Federer Height 1.85 m Siblings Diana Federer Tennis Grip One-hand backhand Turned pro 1998 Retired 2022 Highest Ranking No. 1 (2 February 2004)

Roger Federer Early Life, Childhood, Family, Personal Life

Roger Federer was born on September 8, 1981, in Basel, Switzerland. Like all male Swiss, Roger Federer was subjected to compulsory military training in the Swiss Armed Forces, however, in 2003, he was labeled unsuitable and was subsequently not required to fulfill his military obligation. Federer instead served in the civil protection force and was required to pay 3% of his taxable income as an alternative.

Roger Federer is married to former Women’s Tennis Association player Mirka Federer, whom he met while they were both competing for Switzerland at the 2000 Sydney Olympics.

They were married in 2009 and had twin identical girls in the same year. Roger Federer and Mirka Federer had another pair of twins in 2014.

To my tennis family and beyond,



With Love,

Roger pic.twitter.com/1UISwK1NIN — Roger Federer (@rogerfederer) September 15, 2022

Roger Federer Tennis Career

Roger Federer’s early professional career in Tennis started in 1998 when he made his ATP debut at the 1998 Swiss Open Gastaad where he lost to Lucas Arnold Ker in the first round. Later in 1998, Federer won his first ATP match in Toulouse against Guillaume Raoux.

He first entered the top 100 ranking for the first time on September 20, 1999, and started at the 1999 Marseille Open defeating the reigning Champion of the 1998 French Open. Roger Federer first Singles win was at the 2001 Milan Indoor Tournament, where he defeated Julien Boutter in the finals.

Federer’s first international breakthrough came at the 2001 Wimbledon Championship, where the 19-year-old faced four-time defending champion and all-time Grand Slam leaders Pete Sampras. Federer defeated the No.1 seed in a five-set match to reach the quarterfinals.

Roger Federer Grand Slam Record

Roger Federer has won a total 20 Grand Slams in Men’s Singles Title. His first win was in the year 2003 at Wimbledon where he had beaten Andy Roddick in the semifinals and Mark Philippoussis in the final match. He won his first and to date only doubles Masters even in Miami with Max Mirnyi and made it to one Singles Masters event in Rome on Clay, which he lost.

Roger Federer made it to 9 finals on the ATP tour and won seven of them, including the 500 series events at Dubai and Vienna. He won the year-end Championships over Andre Agassi, finishing the year as the World No. 2, narrowly behind Andy Roddick by only 160 points.

Grand Slam Number Year Grand Slams 1 2003 Wimbledon Championship 2 2004 US Open 3 2004 Wimbledon Championship 4 2004 Australian Open 5 2005 US Open 6 2005 Wimbledon Championship 7 2006 US Open 8 2006 Wimbledon championship 9 2006 Australian Open 10 2007 US Open 11 2007 Wimbledon Championship 12 2007 Australian Open 13 2008 US Open 14 2009 Wimbledon Championship 15 2009 French Open 16 2010 Australian Open 17 2012 Wimbledon Championship 18 2017 Australian Open 19 2017 Wimbledon Championship 20 2018 Australian Open

Roger Federer Net Worth

Roger Federer’s Net Worth is said to be as much as $550 million after a career that has seen him earn almost $1 billion in endorsements and over $115 million for playing tennis. Roger Federer’s income has primarily been coming from a mixture of earnings on the court and the endorsements of brands in advertising as well as wearing their clothing.

Roger Federer Achievements & Awards

As of 2019, Roger Federer has the highest number of Guinness World Records within one disciple, a total of 30, which includes 18 performance-based records. Roger Federer is the ITF World Champion- 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, 2009 He won the ATP player of the year in 2004, 2005, 2006, 2007, and 2009.

