Basu Chatterjee Biography: Birth, Death, Age, Films and Awards

Basu Chatterjee was an Indian film director and screenwriter. He was born on January 10, 1930, in Ajmer, Rajasthan, India. With other filmmakers, he became associated with the middle-of-the-road cinema in the 70s and the 80s. Basu Chatterjee died due to his age-related health complications on June 4, 2020, at his residence in Mumbai, at an age of 90 years.

Basu Chatterjee: Career

Basu Chatterjee started his career as an illustrator and cartoonist with the weekly tabloid Blitz and worked there for 18 years before entering into filmmaking. In 1966, he assisted film director Basu Bhattacharya in the film 'Teesri Kasam' starring Raj Kapoor and Waheeda Rehman. Basu Chatterjee made his directorial debut in 1969 with the film 'Sara Akash'.

Basu Chatterjee cast many stars in his films, but in completely different roles. He cast Mithun Chakraborty with Rati Agnihotri in his movie 'Shaukheen', Mithun Chakraborty with Moon Moon Sen in film 'Sheesha', Vinod Mehra with Moushmi Chatterjee in the movie 'Us Paar', Jeetendra with Neetu Singh in the film 'Priyatama', Dev Anand with Tina Munim in the film 'Man Pasand', Rajesh Khanna with Neetu Singh in the movie 'Chakravyuha', Dharmendra with Hema Malini in the film 'Dillagi' and Amitabh Bachchan in the film 'Manzil'. Out of all the movies, only 'Chakravyuha' with Rajesh Khanna and Manzil with Amitabh Bachchan was a flop at the box office. However, the two films developed cult classic status over the years.

Apart from the Bollywood movies, Basu Chatterjee has also directed Bengali movies-- Hothat Brishti, Hochcheta Ki and Hothat Shei Din. Basu Chatterjee directed two successful TV serials for Doordarshan-- Byomkesh Bakshi and Rajani.

Basu Chatterjee's daughter Rupali Guha is also a film director. Rupali directed films such as Aamras (Bollywood) and Porichoi (Bengali). She has produced many successful TV series under the Filmfarm banner-- Tumhari Disha, Rakhi, Dil Se Diya Vachan and Do Dil Bandhe Ek Dori Se for Zee TV, Kashi for NDTV Imagine, Uttaran and Ishq Ka Rang Safed for Colors TV and Perfect Pati for &TV.

Basu Chatterjee: Awards

Basu Chatterjee has won many awards during his career. These are as follows:

1- In 2007, he won the 'IIFA Lifetime Achievement Award'.

2- In 1992, Basu Chatterjee won the 'National Film Award for Best Film on Family Welfare' for Durga.

3- In 1991, Chatterjee won the 'Filmfare Best Screenplay Award' for 'Kamla Ki Maut'.

4- In 1980, Basu Chatterjee won the 'Filmfare Critics Award for Best Movie'-- Jeena Yahan.

5- In 1978, he won the 'Filmfare Best Director Award' for 'Swami'.

6- In 1976, he won the 'Filmfare Best Screenplay Award' for 'Chhoti Si Baat'.

7- In 1975, he won the 'Filmfare Critics Award for Best Movie'-- Rajnigandha.

8- In 1972, he won the 'Filmfare Best Screenplay Award' for 'Sara Akash'.

Basu Chatterjee: Films

1- Sara Akash (1969)

2- Piya Ka Ghar (1972)

3- Rajnigandha (1974)

4- Us Paar (1974)

5- Chitchor (1976)

6- Chhoti Si Baat (1976)

7- Safed Jhooth (1977)

8- Swami (1977)

9- Priyatama (1977)

10- Khatta Meetha (1978)

11- Dillagi (1978)

12- Tumhare Liye (1978)

13- Do Ladke Dono Kadke (1979)

14- Manzil (1979)

15- Chakravyuha (1979)

16- Prem Vivah (1979)

17- Ratnadeep (1979)

18- Baton Baton Mein (1979)

19- Man Pasand (1980)

20- Apne Paraye (1980)

21- Jeena Yahan (1981)

22- Hamari Bahu Alka (1982)

23- Shaukeen (1982)

24- Pasand Apni Apni (1983)

25- Lakhon Ki Baat (1984)

26- Ek Ruka Hua Faisla (1986)

27- Kirayedaar (1986)

28- Chameli Ki Shaadi (1986)

29- Sheesha (1986)

30- Kamla Ki Maut (1989)

31- Hamari Shadi (1990)

32- Triyacharittar (1997)

33- Gudgudee (1997)

34- Hothat Brishti (1998)

35- Chupi Chupi (2001)

36- Tak Jhal Mishti (2002)

37- Prateeksha (2007)

38- Kuch Khatta Kuch Meetha (2007)

39- Hochheta Ki (2008)

40- Trishanku (2011)

