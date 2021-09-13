Gujarat CM: From MLA in 2017 to CM in 2021, a look at the life of BJP's Bhupendra Patel

After the exit of former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani on 11 September 2021, Patidar leader Bhupendra Patel has been sworn in as the 17th Chief Minister of Gujarat at 2:20 p.m. today. Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat administered the oath of office.

The swearing-in ceremony was conducted in the presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chauhan and other BJP leaders.

Congratulations to Bhupendra Bhai on taking oath as CM of Gujarat. I have known him for years and have seen his exemplary work, be it in the BJP Organisation or in civic administration and community service. He will certainly enrich Gujarat’s growth trajectory. @Bhupendrapbjp — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 13, 2021

Bhupendra Patel was elected as the new leader of the BJP Legislative Party on 12 September 2021 at the BJP legislature party meeting held in Gandhinagar. His name was proposed by former CM Vijay Rupani.

"Bhupendra Patel is capable. We believe BJP will win the upcoming elections in the state under his leadership," said former CM Vijay Rupani.

It is to be noted that under Patel's leadership, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) will fight the 2022 Assembly Elections.

Gujarat: BJP MLA Bhupendra Patel elected as the new leader of BJP Legislative Party pic.twitter.com/nXeYqh7yvm — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2021

Let us have a look at the life, political career, and education of the new CM of Gujarat Bhupendra Patel.

Birth 15 July 1962 (Ahmedabad, India) Age 59 years Highest Qualification Diploma in Civil Engineering Profession Chief Minister of Gujarat Political Party BJP Wife Hetal Patel Net Worth Rs. 5 crores (as declared in 2017 election papers) Residence Shilaj, Ahmedabad, India

About Gujarat CM Bhupendra Patel

Personal Life and Education

Born on 15 July 1962 in Gujarat's Ahmedabad to a Gujarati Kadava Patidar family, Bhupendra Patel received a Diploma in Civil Engineering from the Government Polytechnic, Ahmedabad in April 1982. Before entering into politics, he was a builder by profession.

Bhupendra Patel is the trustee of Sardardham Vishwa Patidar Kendra and a chairman of the standing committee of Vishwa Umiya Foundation. He is a staunch follower of the Akram Vignan Movement founded by Dada Bhagwan. This is why he is fondly called as 'Dada'

Political Career

Former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel confidant Bhupendra Patel began his political career as a member of Memnagar Nagarpalika in 1995-96, 1999-2000 and 2004-06. He also served as the President of Memnagar Nagarpalika from 1999 to 2000 and 2004 to 2006.

From 2008 to 2010, Bhupendra Patel was the Vice Chairman of the school board of Amdavad Municipal Corporation (AMC).

In 2010, he contested his first major election from the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) and became a standing committee chairperson in the AMC in his first stint as corporator.

From 2010 to 2015, he served as the councillor from Thaltej Ward, chairman of the Ahmedabad Urban Development Authority (AUDA) from 2015 to 2017 and chairman of the Standing Committee of AMC.

During his stint as the chairman of AUDA, Bhupendra Patel cleared major developmental projects in the Bopal-Ghuma region. AUDA was merged into the AMC in 2020.

During his tenure as the chairman of the AMC Standing Committee, the Bus Rapid Transit System (BRTS) and a major part of the Sabarmati riverfront project were completed. He also gave clearance to SVP Hospital, the second-largest COVID hospital in the city.

After winning the 2017 Gujarat Legislative Assembly elections by a record margin of 1,17,000 votes against Shashikant Patel of the INC, Bhupendra Patel became a member of Gujarat Legislative Assembly for the Ghatlodia constituency.

The Assembly constituency was vacated by former Gujarat CM Anandiben Patel who was appointed as Madhya Pradesh Governor.

After the resignation of the former Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani, Bhupendra Patel took the oath of office as the 17th Chief Minister of the state.

