Brain Teaser: Accept the challenge to spot the Alien Owl in the Parliament within 5 seconds

Flourish your positive mood on Friday with this amazing Brain Teaser. Brain Teasers are usually puzzles that require creativity and not a mathematical equation eventually. Most importantly, brain teasers boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action and spot the alien owl in this picture puzzle. Your Time Begins Now!

Can you spot the Alien Owl in Parliament?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to find the hidden alien owl in the group of birds. Although the answer is just in front of you, the use of similar colors and a bright background turns the task laborious.

True to its name, Brain Teaser. And we surely understand your pain, but still don’t look for the answer till you try for it twice.

Did you solve this Diwali Special brain teaser?

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, solved using logic. So, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills with every trial. The brain game will also help find new solutions and boost critical intuitive power.

The goal for users here is to find the alien owl in this picture puzzle. An alienated owl means a bird with a unique or different appearance from other owls in the parliament. Coming back to the puzzle, all the objects in the images are too bright whereas the hidden alien owl is identical to other birds in the image. This makes the task to spot the odd bird strenuous.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image is divided into 4 rows and 5 columns, which means there is a total of 20 birds in the picture. And now quickly glare through all the nocturnal birds to find the odd one out.

Can you spot the Llama with different colored ears?

Hurrah, if you successfully spotted the six hidden words. And if you are still missing the answer, or confused, then scroll to the first row and the second column. The bird here in comparison to others does not have a beak. And how come one survives without a beak, surely alien thing.

Look at the picture below to know the proper placement of the Alien Owl.

Had fun? This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.