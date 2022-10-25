Brain Teaser: Can You Spot The Dog Who Stole The Sausage In 6 Seconds?

There are many types of Brain Teaser puzzles, such as crosswords, word searches, spot the thing, etc. Some of them require logic or memory skills, while others involve problem-solving and lateral thinking.

In the simplest terms, we can define brain teasers as fun puzzles that test your brain power. They are usually designed to get you thinking outside the box.

Brain Teasers are great ways to exercise your brain and improve cognitive function. The best part is that they don’t take much time to complete.

So, here we are again with a fun brain teaser to get your optic nerve working.

We will begin whenever you are ready.

Shall we, then?

Great!

Can You Spot The Dog Who Stole The Sausage In 6 Seconds In This Brain Teaser?

Dogs, a man’s best friend are the cutest, fuzziest, and most adorable beings on the planet. As cute and innocent as they are, they can also get up to mischievousness, like other fuzzy creatures (cats).

Look at the adorable picture below.

Source: Toff London, Unsplash

It is a group photo of dogs. However, there is a cute little thief hidden somewhere in the picture.

The cute little thief is a dog who has stolen a sausage from a nearby butcher shop.

Can you spot the thief who has stolen the sausage?

Yes? Amazing! We knew that we could count on you.

But, before you go rushing, here is a surprise for you.

Yes, you guessed it right. We have a time limit for this brain teaser (sorry about that).

You have to find the dog in 7 seconds. If you can solve this in less time, then that’s even better.

So, go ahead and grab your glasses or lenses, or whatsoever you prefer before we begin.

And your time starts now!

Tick tock… tick tock.

Speaking of dogs, here is a fun fact for you:

Did you know that one of the most sought-after dog breeds, the Pitbull, is banned in India?

Read more about this story here.

The clock’s ticking.

3… 2… and 1!

Time’s up.

Have you found the dog yet?

We hope you did because we are now going to reveal the answers.

And drumrolls…

Brain Teaser Answer

There is a slew of sausages in this brain teaser picture, which makes it hard to determine the thief. However, if you look at each dog’s mouth, you will find the thief.

Look at the bottom right side of the picture. The brown poodle is the thief.

If you were able to spot the dog who has stolen the sausage in this brain teaser, congratulations!

And if you were unsuccessful, better luck next time!

We hope that you had fun solving this brain teaser.

