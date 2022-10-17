List of top 11 dog breeds banned in India.

Dogs have been called human best friends. But the recent cases of dog bites reported all over the world have left dog lovers and authorities in disconcert. The city municipal corporation of Ghaziabad has announced the ban on the domestication of three dog breeds, Pitbull, Rottweiler, and Dogo Argentino.

BJP leader and GMC Councillor Sanjay Singh said, “The three breeds -- Pitbull, Rottweiler, and Dogo Argentino -- are ferocious, and no permission will be granted to keep these dogs. No license will be issued. If somebody buys one of these, he/she will be responsible. All these three breeds have been banned in Ghaziabad.”

This was about Ghaziabad, but do you know about the dog breeds banned in India? There are a total of 11 pooch classes on the list:

1. American Bulldog

This breed is a leaner & longer version of the English bulldog. The well-built muscular bowwows are popular for their super active nature and ability to guard and hunt. Despite their pleasant & friendly demeanor, the dog is considered ferocious.

2. Bandog

Bandog is a cross between American Pit Bull Terrier or American Bulldog and a Neapolitan Mastiff or a Mastiff. The self-tempered, easy-going are the best guards to protect farms. But we cannot forget that they are fierce and cannot be domesticated in the cities where parent breeds are restricted or banned.

3. Neapolitan Mastiff

Neopolitan Mastiff also used as a gladiator dog by Roman Colosseum comes with a balance of good and bad traits. These dogs are humongous with males weighing up to 200 pounds and females being a little less. And surprisingly, one has to pass a psychological evaluation to keep Neapolitan mastiffs as their pet in Romania. The aggressive tend to be dangerous once fully grown and are advised not to be kept with children.

4. Wolf dog

The most controversial and challenging breed of the decade. It has received its frightful nature from the genetic structure of wolves and dogs. However, that is actually what makes it not suitable to be domesticated. These giants are tough to be managed as cannot cope with their needs & unpredictable behavior.

5. Boerboel

Boerboel, the farm dog belongs to South Africa. Sharing great with Bull mastiff, the pup was used as the first line of defense against dangerous animals like hyenas, lions & other big cats. No doubt that the dominant pups are excellent watchdogs, but can turn dangerous if not trained properly.

6. Presa Canario

The huge fighting dogs originated from the canary islands, Spain weigh around 200 pounds. The natural aggressive disposition turns the breed unfit to be domesticated.

7. Fila Brasileiro

The extremely athletic & enthusiastic tail-wagger is the least tractable breed. Popular for their aggressiveness and voracious nature, these dogs are the worst option to be allowed even in pet shows.

8. Tosa Inu

The massive dog with multiple variations weighs around 130 to 200 pounds. Bred as fighter dogs this pup is prohibited legally in some countries considering to be dangerous.

9. Pitbull

According to reports, around 45% of reported dog bite cases in done by Pitbulls. The most misunderstood dog breeds are considered to be extremely dangerous. The teensy dog is now banned in India along with many other countries throughout the world.

Cane Corso

A strong, active, and ravenous Cane Corso is one of the deadliest dog breeds found in the world. Banned in most countries including, India the muscular hound’s tail is usually trimmed like a Doberman tail. Experts say that the bite force of the breed is enough strong to break bones easily.

Dogo Argentino

The age-old breed belongs to the 1900s and is next in line to the Cordoba Fighting dog. The rearing was done to develop a breed for dangerous games and for hunting dangerous animals like mountain lions.

The brutish doggy is banned in more than 12 countries including India.

Civic bodies in Ghaziabad and other cities have made sterilization and registration of dogs mandatory. A dog owner without a license will be considered at fault and probably be slapped with a big chunk of monetary punishment.