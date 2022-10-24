Brain Teaser: What’s Cooking! Peep inside the kitchen and find the six hidden words in this morning's breakfast scene

Morning kitchen scenes are always full of hassles and hurdles. But to keep it light solve this special kitchen teaser. Brain Teasers are puzzles that require creativity and not a mathematical equation eventually. Most importantly, brain teasers boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now begin your search for the six hidden words in the picturesque. The timer is On!

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you must find the six hidden words in the kitchen puzzle. Though the answer is just in front of you, the use of similar colors and delicate strokes of writing has made it a bit tough.

Yes, It will be difficult as the name says, brain teaser. But do not look for an answer before you try it twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, solved using logic. So, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills with every trial. The brain game will also help find new solutions and boost critical intuitive power.

The goal for users is to find the six hidden words in the morning kitchen scene, including four members. However, the trickiest part of this brain teaser is the placement of all the words. These words are written with delicate strokes of the brush and are similar to the background color.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image is divided non-uniformly, to make it organized divide the picture with imaginary lines. Isn’t it now easy for you to quickly gaze through all the rows and columns and not miss any object or creatives of the drawing?

Hurrah, if you successfully spotted all the hidden words. But if you are still missing the answer, just think of the words related to the kitchen and cooking.

Despair

Cat

Beer

Family

Mess

Cereal

Look at the picture below to know the proper placement of all the hidden words.

Enjoyed! This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness. Also, have a very Happy and Safe Diwali!