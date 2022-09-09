Brain Teaser: Can you spot the hidden dog among cows in 6 seconds?

Idle or at a gathering, solving brain teasers are the best way to make the most of time. Brain teasers are basically a form of puzzle which requires different levels of creativity and not mathematical equations eternally. Everyone who is competitive in nature and holds a heart for fun and friends, brain teasers are them. And if you raised your arm then find the hidden dog among these black and brown spotted cows. Timer is on !

Can you spot the hidden dog among the cows?

Source: express.co.uk

Brain teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however sometimes it also involves good quantitative persuasion. In contrast to the above image, you have to spot the hidden cow. Though the answer is just in front of you, the whole frame and use of similar tones and hues makes it difficult. Just focus on the minute details as the difference will be just of ear, mouth, moustache or eyes.

Yes, It will be difficult as the name says, i.e brain teaser but do not look for an answer before you try it twice.

Also can you find out Odd Boy in 7 seconds?

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, using logic to find the answer. So, with every attempt you improve your thinking and decision making skills. The brain game also helps to discover new solutions along with boosting critical thinking skills. Now let’s jump to the answer

Are you a genius who can find hidden face of farmer's wife in this optical illusion?

The goal for you is to find a spotty dog among a herd of speckled cows. The dog and the cows all are of similar colours, moreover the hound’s ear here is also white in colour to provide resemblance to the horns of the herd.

Source: express.co.uk

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, now let’s jump to the answer.

As you can see, the maze is divided into 14 columns and 6 rows, which means there are a total of 84 animals. Just go through the maze for once and look for change in the appearance of cows. Kudos if you successfully spot the dog with snoopy eyes and if not then check the fourth row down and the tenth column. Here’s the little hound hiding next to the fourth cow with startled eyes from the right. The dog here camouflage with the help of spot on his coat similar to the coat of other cows in the maze

You striked before me, I know !

But can you find the hidden assassin before he shoot in 13 seconds?

Had fun? The above brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive skills along with problem solving skills, memory sharpness. Also stay tuned, to enjoy more of these pictographical riddles.

Do not forget to check your IQ level by finding the camel rider in 20 seconds!