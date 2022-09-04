Brain Teaser Puzzle: Find Odd Boy in the picture within 7 seconds

Find out Odd Boy in the picture: Brain teasers make a simple riddle or a puzzle more interesting, as these brain games are solved with creative thinking. This brain riddle is for those who enjoy playing fun games and puzzles. For coming on to the solution, you need to use a creative mind as the answer won’t be right in front of you. While solving these riddles, you need to analyze the problem a little differently and out of the box. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify the Odd One Out among the group of boys in the image.

Find out the Odd Boy in the picture within 7 seconds

In the above image, you have to identify Odd Boy from a group of similar-looking boys. An alert mind can identify the odd one out within 7 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the answer is not as simple as you think. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Hint: Look at the facial parts of the boys including ears, eyes, mouth, and hairstyle.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to find out that one Boy which is different from the others. There are 6 rows and 12 columns filled with the front face of Boys. To find the odd Boy within 7 seconds you need to look quickly through all rows and columns.

The odd Boy is in the 4th Row and 4th Column. All the other boys have a similar hairstyle. The odd one has a different hairstyle.

This riddle was tricky but simple as it needs less time and brain power to solve. Some puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills. But it sure feels great when you figure out the answer in a few seconds.

