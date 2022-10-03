Brain Teaser: Can you spot the odd animal in the image citing a logical reason within 10 seconds?

Shoo the Monday blues with a dose of fun by solving this witty brain teaser. Brain teasers are puzzles that require creativity and not a mathematical equation eventually. Especially picture puzzles boost connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action, spot the odd animal in the image within 10 seconds. The Timer is On!

Source: brightside.com

Can you spot the odd animal in the group?

Brain teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent quantitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you have to find a hidden frog in the bunch of blooming lotus. Though the answer is just in front of you, the whole frame and the use of identical images and similar hues make it tough. Remember, you just need to keep an eye on the minute details as the odd animal is concealed in the frame with conventional logic.

Yes, It will be difficult as the name says, brain teaser. But do not look for an answer before you try it twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, solved by using logic. So, you will improve your thinking and decision-making skills with every attempt. The brain game will help find new solutions and boost critical intuitive power.

The goal here for users is to spot the odd animal between the kaleidoscopic presentation of the carnivores, herbivores, and omnivores. However, the trickiest part of this brain teaser is that the frame consists of all types of animals placed in a way that it gets tough to judge the one that does not belong to this place.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image is a representation of different types of animals. It will take just a blink to solve this puzzle, gaze through all the directions, and think for all possible reasons, Easy now?

Hurrah, if you successfully spot the odd animal. And if you are still missing the answer, then here’s a little tip for you. Scroll to the center of the image. You will find the odd animal here, so the cow is the odd animal in this image as all other animals belong to the forest or wild whereas the cow is a domestic animal that lives on the farm.

Take a glance at the picture below to know the proper placement of the odd intruder.

Source: brightside.com

Enjoyed? This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness. Also, roll back to enjoy more of these pictographic riddles.