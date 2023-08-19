Brain Teaser Challenge: Can you spot the odd unicorn in the picture in 7 seconds?

Brain teasers are puzzle games where players try to figure out a solution to a problem.

As fun as they are, brain teasers also challenge your brain. They are a great way to boost mental capacity, and lateral thinking skills, maintain memory strength and also keep you delighted.

Brain teasers are also certified mood boosters. When you solve a puzzle, your brain increases the production of dopamine, a chemical that is responsible for your mood.

So, here we are with another brain teaser to help you hone your cognitive skills and uplift your spirits.

Are you ready for the challenge? Let’s begin!

Spot the odd unicorn in 7 seconds

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser puzzle.





Source: Bright Side

In this brain teaser puzzle, you can see a number of unicorns. But, there is one unicorn that is different from the others.

Your challenge is to find the odd unicorn in the given time. As usual, we have a timer set for this brain teaser picture puzzle as well.

We are giving you 7 seconds to find the odd one out.

Will be you able to find it?

Let’s test your brain.

Now, go ahead and bring out your magnifying lens and glasses.

Your time starts now.

All the best!

While you brainstorm the answers, here is a fun fact:

Solving brain teasers on a regular basis can make you smarter. How? Well, brain teasers are known to improve cognitive functioning, and enhance your critical thinking and problem-solving abilities. Also, as an added bonus, they help refresh your mind and give you a much-desired break, breaking monotony.

A win-win situation, right?

Hurry up! The clock’s ticking!

Have you solved the brain teaser yet?

3… 2… and 1!

Time’s up.

We sincerely hope you were able to find the odd unicorn in the given time. In case you were unable to find it, fret not. Scroll down to see the solution.

Brain Teaser Solution

In this brain teaser picture riddle challenge, you had to find the odd unicorn in 7 seconds. If you were able to find it, congratulations. If you were unable to find it, scroll down to see the answer.

Source: Bright Side

