Brain Teaser For Fun: Can You Find Aladdin Hidden Lamp among the candles in the image within 19 seconds? Try Your Luck!

Do you remember the story of Aladdin and his Magical Lamp? Yes, the lamp where the genie resides, that’s what you have to find in this brain teaser. This brain teaser tests skills like creativity and observation rather than math formulas and equations. And as result, it strengthens the connection between brain cells, increases mental agility, and helps with short-term memory problems. Enough of words, now coming back to action, your task is to find the hidden magical lamp in the picture.

Source: Brightside.com

Can You Find Aladdin’s Magical Lamp in the Picture Puzzle?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes also involve an excellent creative approach and logical reasoning. In contrast to the above image, you need to use your qualitative sharpness and cognitive skills to find Aladdin’s hidden magical lamp in the picture puzzle. Seriously, it is effortless, all you need to do is strain your brain power, and focus on all the corners.

And this simple mental exercise can reveal a bundle of knowledge about the function and abilities of your brain.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each trial. The brain game will also help you solve problems and develop critical intuitions.

Remember, your goal is to find the hidden Magical lamp in the picture puzzle. Easy, Right?

But I forgot to tell you, you just have 20 seconds, and you have already lost 1 second while reading this.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows non-uniformly divided candles in the picture. And your task is to find Aladdin’s Magical Lamp hidden in the picture. And to conclude your task, go through all the rows and columns, and use all your skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and abilities.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

It Was Easy!

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to find Aladdin’s Magical Lamp in the picture.

Source: Brightside.com

