Brain Teaser For Fun: Hey you ‘Genius’! Can You Find the Camera hidden in the picture within 11 seconds? Try Your Luck!

John, the photographer lost his Professional Camera. Can you please help him to find the lost camera in the picture? A Brain Teaser usually test skills like creativity and observational power instead of math formulas and logic. And as a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory problems. Enough words, now find the hidden camera in the picture.

Source: Brightside.com

Can You Find the hidden camera in the picture?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes also involve an excellent creative approach and logical reasoning. In contrast to the above image, you need to use your qualitative sharpness and visual sharpness to find the hidden camera in the picture. Seriously, it is effortless, all you need to do is strain your brain power, and focus on all the clues.

And this simple mental exercise will reveal tons of knowledge about the function and abilities of your brain.

Viral Brain Teaser: Only People with Brains of Detectives can find the odd letter within 15 seconds. Try Your Skills!

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each attempt. The brain game also helps to solve bigger problems and develop critical intuitions.

Remember, your goal is to find the camera hidden in the picture. Easy, Right?

And you just have 15 seconds, and now you are just left with 11 seconds…

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Viral Brain Teaser: Only Keen Observers can find the hidden odd dress in the picture within 19 seconds. Good Luck!

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows a closet, organized racks and wardrobes. Now, your task is to find the hidden camera in the picture. Divide the image into sections, go through all of them, and use all your skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and other abilities to conclude this mental exercise.

Do You Know?

The first person to permanently record an image shot with a camera was Joseph Nicéphore Niépce in 1826. He made use of a pewter plate and a camera obscura.

Funny Brain Teaser: Mark or Jack? Can You Guess who is hiding about their partner within 33 seconds?

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

It Was Easy!

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to find the hidden camera in the picture.

Source: Brightside.com

Enjoyed? Solving more of these engaging brain teasers by keeping a tab on JagranJosh.It will improve your cognitive, problem-solving skills, and memory sharpness.

Brain Teaser For Fun: Are you a Genius to find all 8 mistakes hidden in the Garage within 9 seconds? Try Your Luck!