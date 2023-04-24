Brain Teaser For Fun: Are You Smart Enough To Find The Hidden Odd Sock Within 21 Seconds? Try Your Luck!

Hey champ, ready for some mental exercise? Yes, then move forward with this brain teaser where you have to find the odd sock. This brain teaser will test your skills like creativity and observational power instead of mathematical logic and formula. And as a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental agility, and help with short-term memory problems. Enough words, coming back to action, your task is to spot an odd sock hidden in the picture.

Source: Brightside.com

Can you find an odd sock hidden in the picture?

Brain Teasers require an unparallel mindset, along with exceptional creativity and logical reasoning. In contrast to the image above, you must use both qualitative abilities and visual sharpness to find an odd sock hidden in the picture. And it is not that tough, all you have to do is to use your brain power without missing any clues.

And this simple mental exercise will reveal tons of knowledge about the function and abilities of your brain.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brainteaser is a puzzle that requires creative and logical thinking. Your capacity to think and decision-making will thus improve with each attempt. The brain game will also help to solve bigger problems and develop critical intuitions.

Remember, your goal is to find an odd sock hidden in the picture. Easy, Right?

And you just have 21 seconds to conclude this mental exercise.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows a total of 23 socks. Your task is to find an odd sock hidden in the picture, odd here means one with no pair. Now, divide the image into rows and columns, and use your skills like logical reasoning, observational power, and other abilities to solve this mental exercise.

Do You Know?

Around 1500 BC, the earliest knitted socks were discovered in Jutland, which is today a part of Denmark. Around 500 AD, the first stockings were discovered in Egyptian graves at Antinoe. Stockings were once a luxury item reserved for the wealthy since the process of making them was kept a guild secret.

In the past, leather or matted animal hair was used to make socks. The first machine-knit socks appeared in the latter part of the 16th century. Both hand-knit and machine-knit socks were produced up to the 1800s, with the latter process being more popular in that era.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

It Was Easy, Right?

But if you are still struggling with the answer, please look at the picture below to know about the odd sock hidden in the picture.

Source: Brightside.com

This is the only sock with no pair. All the other socks have their pairs in the picture.

