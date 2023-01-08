Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Can you guess who is not pregnant in this picture within 11 seconds?

Privileges are not bad but there should be no ill practices to attain them. And today you have to find the one who is not pregnant in this brain teaser. A brain teaser is typically a puzzle that requires creativity and great observational skills instead of mathematical formulas. Also, this puzzle will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental agility, and will help with short-term memory issues.

Source: Brightside.com

Can you find out Who is pretending to be Pregnant?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent qualitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you must use your observational skills and visual sharpness to identify who is not pregnant in this picture. Although the answer is just in front of you, you need to be extra attentive to not miss any clues.

True to its name, Brain Teaser, it will be tricky, but still don’t look for the answer without attempting your luck twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a logic-based thinking puzzle. As a result, with each trial, your ability to think and make decisions will get better. The brain game will also aid in problem-solving and strengthening your critical intuition.

The goal for you here is to find who is not pregnant among the three women. Easy, right?

But I forgot to tell you, you just have 11 seconds to solve this brain teaser.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows three expecting women of different kinds of attires. And you have to find who is just pretending to be pregnant to enjoy some lures. Make sure to take a closer look at all the individuals, so as to not miss any clues.

Easy... Now go make the most of your 11 seconds.

Are you still, struggling? Then please have a look at the picture below to know the accurate answer for this brain teaser.

Source: Brightside.com

I am sure, this was enough to make a Sunday good. Also, keep a tab on these brain teasers to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.

