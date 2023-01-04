Brain Teaser For IQ Test: Only true puzzle champions can find who belongs to Otherworld in the Corporate Employee Group.

It seems the Hell Guard is sleeping and making the most of this chance, two spirits have entered the human world. And your task is to spot them in this spooky brain teaser. This brain teaser is typically a puzzle that requires creativity and great observational skills instead of mathematical formulas. Also, the puzzle will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increase mental agility, and will help with short-term memory.

Source: brightside.com

Can you Identify Who is not a real human in this picture puzzle?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves an excellent qualitative approach. In contrast to the above image, you must use your observational skills and visual sharpness to identify who is not a real human in the picture. Although the answer is just in front of you, you need to be extra attentive to not miss any clues.

True to its name, Brain Teaser, it will be tricky, but still don’t look for the answer without attempting your luck twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a logic-based thinking puzzle. As a result, with each trial, your ability to think and make decisions will get better. The brain game will also aid in problem-solving and strengthening your critical intuition.

The goal for users here is to find who is not the real human in the group. Easy, right?

But I forgot to tell you just have 7 seconds to solve this brain teaser.

Tick…

Tock…

Tick…

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, let’s jump to the answer.

The image shows five people all decked up in their formal attires. And to find who is not a real human being among them, you need to take a closer look at all the individuals, to not miss any clue.

Easy... Now go make the most of your 7 seconds.

Are you still, struggling? Then please have a look at the picture below to know the accurate answer for this brain teaser.

Source: Brightside.com

Voila! I am sure you had fun. This brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive, and problem-solving skills and memory sharpness.

