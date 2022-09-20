Brain Teaser IQ Test: Identify How many matchsticks are scattered around lighter in 5 secs!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: This IQ test is a fun way to test your intelligence level based on the decision you make while solving a given problem. Under these types of Mind Puzzles, you need to analyze the problem carefully and arrive at the answer by using your analytical and logical reasoning skills. Brain Teasers make a simple riddle more interesting by adding a fun element to the puzzles. You need to think creatively for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify the number of matchsticks scattered around a lighter in the image.

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to identify how many matchsticks are there in the image. The puzzle asks the viewers that “How many matches are in the image?”In the image, you can see that a lighter is there on some platform where red matchsticks are scattered around it. Also, the lighter is not transparent and match sticks cannot be seen through it. So while counting the number of matchsticks in the image, you need to keep in mind that the lighter is not transparent.

Now, the task is to count the number of red matchsticks in the image. You are required to look at the image very carefully before answering this puzzle as the answer is quite simple but tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look at all the matchsticks in the image carefully, you will be able to identify the total number of sticks. Also, keep in mind that the ice cube is not transparent and the reflection of the matchsticks can be seen in the outer body of the lighter. So, now if you will count the sticks, then you will see that there are 8 matchsticks around the lighter. All 8 matchsticks have been marked in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that there are 8 matchsticks around the lighter.

The above brain teaser is a fun way to test your intelligence and observation skills. These kinds of puzzles require lateral thinking rather than mathematical skills for coming on to the solution within the stipulated time. But you’ll definitely feel accomplished if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to assess your IQ Level. However, attempting an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your Intelligence level.

