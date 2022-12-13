Brain Teaser IQ Test: This brain teaser will help in testing your intelligence level based on the decision you make while looking at the problem. This IQ test is a fun way to know your Intelligence Quotient. While solving these brain puzzles, you need to scan the problem and arrive at the answer by using logical reasoning skills. Brain games make a simple riddle more interesting, as these fun games are solved with creative thinking. You need to think a little differently for coming on to the solution as the answer won’t be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify Identify the right shadow of the flowers inside the picture.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Identify the right shadow of the flowers in 9 secs!

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to decide which one is the right shadow of the flowers among the five shadows. In the puzzle, you can see a bunch of white flowers and 5 different shadows. You are required to look at each shadow carefully before answering the question as the answer is quite tricky. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

If you look at each shadow one by one then you will be able to find the right shadow of the flowers. For your ease we have marked the right shadow in the image given below:

Image Source: Bright Side

So, the answer to this mental quiz is that the shadow at the bottommost left side is the right shadow of the flowers. Other shadows have an additional leaf inside the bunch.

The above brain teaser is a tough test of your intelligence and observation skills. It requires lateral thinking to solve the puzzle within the stipulated time. However, you’ll feel satisfied if you have figured out the answer in a few seconds. This brain teaser is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

