Brain Teaser IQ Test: Your common sense is better than others if you can spot the person in imminent danger in 5 seconds!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and exciting way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser IQ Test- Spot the woman in imminent danger in 5 seconds

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser picture puzzle.

Source: 7-Second Riddles

In this brain teaser riddle, you can see two women walking outside in heavy snow. Though walking out in the snow might not seem like a big deal because people do it all the time, one of the two women is in imminent danger.

The challenge for you is to try and find the woman in danger in the given time. Since this is a test of your common sense, you have 5 seconds to solve this riddle.

Are you ready to take on the challenge?

Yes?

Great!

Your time starts now.

All the best!

Remember, you only have 5 seconds. If you take any more time, then the woman in danger will die.

So, hurry up!

Time’s limited.

Did you spot the woman in danger yet?

The clock’s ticking.

The countdown is going to begin soon.

3

2

And 1

Time’s up.

Were you able to spot the woman in danger?

If you were able to solve this puzzle in 5 seconds, then congratulations. Your common sense is better than others.

Scroll down to see the solution to this brain riddle.

Brain Teaser Solution

In this brain teaser puzzle, you had to spot the woman in imminent danger in 5 seconds. If you were unable to solve this riddle, then look below for its solution.

Source: 7-Second Riddles

If you were able to guess the answer, congratulations! And if you were unsuccessful, better luck next time!

We hope that you had fun solving this brain teaser.

Also Try | Only a Hero can Spot the Mighty Dragon Hiding in the Fantasy Kingdom in 6 Seconds. Are You One?

Find the odd chicken at the farm in only 4 seconds.

Only the Sharpest Minds can find the cat’s correct shadow in 5 seconds. Let’s See If You Can!











