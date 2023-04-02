Brain Teaser IQ Test: Only Smart People Can Spot the Odd Chicken at the Farm in 4 Seconds. Can You?

Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s measure a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and exciting way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser IQ Test- Spot the odd chicken in 4 seconds

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser.

Source: Bright Side

Here you can see eight chickens that are almost identical—the key word here being, almost.

However, there is an imposter among the chickens. .

Can you find the odd one out?

This a way to test your attention to detail.

If you think that this is easy, we have a twist to make this into a challenging brain teaser. You have only 4 seconds to find the odd chicken.

Get ready.

And your time starts now!

All the best!

Do not start panicking. We will not judge if you fail to get the right answer in the given time.

But hurry… the clock’s ticking.

3… 2… and 1.

Time’s up folks!

Have you solved this brain teaser?

We sincerely hope that you were able to find the odd chicken because we will be revealing the answer now.

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you had to spot the odd chicken in 4 seconds. If you were unable to solve this brain puzzle, then fret not, its solution is given right below.

Source: Bright Side

If you were able to guess the answer, congratulations! And if you were unsuccessful, better luck next time!

We hope that you had fun solving this brain teaser.

