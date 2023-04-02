Brain Teaser Challenge: Only a Hero can Spot the Mighty Dragon Hiding in the Fantasy Kingdom in 6 Seconds. Are You One?

Feeling tired lately? Like you don't want to do anything, but have to because… life?

These are signs of burnout. What you need is plenty of rest and a refresher.

Luckily for you, we have a solution for it. Brain teasers are a tried and tested way to boost mood and provide your brain with a much-needed freshener.

When solved on a regular basis, brain teasers are known to greatly improve lateral thinking and problem-solving abilities.

Acting as the cherry on the top of the cake, brain teasers are also super fun to solve.

So, are you ready to have some fun and exercise your brain at the same time?

We hope you are because we have a visual brain teaser lined up for you that will require you to coordinate your senses with your brain.

This brain teaser's answer is provided at the end of this article. But hold off on going straight to the answer.

We will begin whenever you are ready.

Shall we?

Brain Teaser Challenge: Spot the dragon in the kingdom in 6 seconds

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser.

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you can see a vast kingdom of castles. At a first glance, this picture may look normal and not-so-happening. However, there is danger lurking in the kingdom. There is a mighty dragon hiding in the kingdom.

Now, the challenge is to try and find the dragon hiding in the kingdom within the given time. You need to be a hero or let’s say the main character, to spot the dragon and stop it from blowing the kingdom into smithereens.

Are you ready for the challenge to begin?

Yes? Great then, your time starts now.

All the best, hero.

Meanwhile, try your hand at finding the odd chicken at the farm in only 4 seconds.

Did you spot the dragon?

If not, then here is a small hint for you.

The dragon is sleeping at the bottom right.

Now, you can easily spot the dragon and save the kingdom.

Hurry up. Time’s running out.

And the countdown begins.

3

2

1

Time’s up.

So, hero, were you able to spot the dragon?

If you were, then salutations to you; you are indeed a hero and the saviour of the kingdom. Scroll down to see the solution to this brain riddle.

Brain Teaser Solution

In this brain riddle, you were asked to spot the dragon in the kingdom in 6 seconds. Here is the solution to this fantastical brain teaser picture puzzle.

Here, let's take a closer look at our dragon:

Congratulations to you, if you were able to spot the dragon in time. You are truly a hero. However, if you were unable to solve this, then you can try your hand at these:

