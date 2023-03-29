Brain Teaser IQ Test: Only the Top 1% Genius Can Find Which Hand is Odd in the Picture in 4 Seconds. Let’s Test Your Intelligence!

Brain Teaser IQ Test: IQ tests are often taken to determine whether someone has a high or low intelligence quotient (IQ). The test measures a person’s cognitive abilities, i.e., the capability to solve problems and reason logically.

There are several types of IQ tests, such as verbal, nonverbal, and full-scale. These tests are often exhaustive and tedious. Luckily, there is also an exciting and fun way to test your IQ- brain teasers.

Brain teasers are probably the most fun and exciting way to measure a person’s logical thinking and problem-solving abilities. And we have one ready for you.

Are you ready to challenge yourself and have some fun along the way?

Let’s get started.

Brain Teaser IQ Test: Find which hand is odd in 4 seconds

Let’s take a look at today’s brain teaser puzzle.

Source: Bright Side

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you can see that there are four pictures in a frame. The pictures are of hands holding up different fingers and pointing in different directions. Though the four pictures are different from each other in a number of ways, they have something in common, except one.

One of the four hands is not similar to the other three in any way. Can you find out which hand is the odd one out?

Since this is a test of your IQ and intelligence, you will get limited time to solve this brain puzzle. You have only 4 seconds to spot the odd hand in this riddle.

Get yourself ready because your time starts now.

All the best!

The solution to this riddle is provided at the end of this article. However, we would like you to refrain from scrolling straight to the answer without solving the puzzle. If you’d like to test your IQ, then you have to solve this riddle by yourself first.

Have you found the odd hand yet?

Hurry up.

The time limit is about to relapse.

The clock’s ticking.

3

2

1

And time’s up!

Were you able to spot the odd hand?

If your answer is yes, then you, my friend, are among the top 1% of genius. Scroll down below to see the solution to this brain riddle.

Brain Teaser Solution

In this brain teaser picture puzzle, you had to find the odd hand in the picture in 4 seconds. If you were unable to solve this riddle then scroll down to see its solution.

Source: Bright Side

