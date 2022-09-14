Brain Teaser: Only people with strong eyesight can spot the odd one out in this image of rotten apples

Looking for some light fun with friends and families, solving brain teasers will be the best. Brain teasers are also a form of the puzzle which requires creativity and not mathematical equations eternally. Especially picture puzzles reinforce connections between brain cells, improve mental speed, and are an especially effective way to improve short-term memory. Enough of words, now get into some action, spot the odd one out in the bunch of fresh apples. And your time starts now!

Can you spot the odd apple in this image?

Source: Youtube

Brain teasers mostly require an unconventional way of thinking, however, sometimes it also involves good quantitative persuasion. In contrast to the above image, you have to spot an odd rotten apple in the whole bunch. Though the answer is just in front of you, the whole frame and use of identical images and similar hues make it tough. You just need to focus on the minute details as the difference will be just a color strike, tiny dot, or an angle.

Try to find the giant man catching fish within 11 seconds in this image of a bird

Yes, It will be difficult as the name says, brain teaser. But do not look for an answer before you try it twice.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a thinking puzzle, using logic to find the answer. So, with every attempt, you improve your thinking and decision-making skills. The brain game also helps to discover new solutions along with boosting critical intuitive power.

The goal for you is to find the odd one in the bunch of rotten apples. The odd apple here means one different from another rotten apple. The trickiest part of this brain teaser is that all apples in the bunch are rotten and as it shows in the picture a little worm is oozing out.

And adding more difficulties, the similar size and hue is making all of the images look similar.

Enough of suspense and the low-key music in the background, now let’s jump to the answer.

The image is divided into a grid of 3 rows and 6 columns, which means there are a total of 18 rotten apples. And out of these only one is a bit different. It will take just a blink to solve this puzzle, just gaze through all the columns and rows to find the one with a difference. Easy now?

Try this to be among the 2% of people who managed to find 8 hidden objects in this image.

Applauds, if you successfully spot the odd one out in this image. And if you are still trying your luck, then here’s a little tip for you. Toggle to the first row and fifth column, the rotten apple here is different from all others in the bunch. Focus on the maggot peeping out from the hole and you will realize that it's brown in colour and also its body is not curvacious like other worms.

Take a glance at the picture below to know the right placement of the odd rotten apple.

Source: Youtube

Ain’t it fun? The kaleidoscopic brain teaser required just a simple check of your observational skill. Keep indulging in more of these to improve your cognitive skills along with problem-solving skills and memory sharpness. Also, roll back to enjoy more of these pictographic riddles.

Also, Can you spot the hidden face of the horse rider in the image?