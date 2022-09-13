Optical Illusion IQ Test: Only 1% can spot Horse Rider’s hidden face in 11 secs!

Optical Illusion IQ Test: You must have seen many types of optical illusions like physical, physiological, and cognitive illusions. An optical illusion is a mind-bending, deeply fascinating, shape-shifting image of an object or drawing or people that challenges the brain’s way of perceiving things. Studies reveal that optical illusions are also a part of the field of psychoanalysis that throws light on how you perceive things. A normal brain of a human can look at things or images differently forming a different perception from each angle. One such clever illustration can be seen in the image of a dolphin eating a fish where a second animal is hidden inside the picture.

1880s Optical Illusion: “Hunt the Jockey”

Can you spot a Man catching Fish inside Giant Bird?

The above image originated in the 1880s as a tricky puzzle and was designed for children as a French Puzzle Card with the name “Hunt the Jockey”. In this optical illusion, a horse rider’s face is hiding somewhere in the sketch of a Horse. It challenges you to find the face of the Jockey.

Can you spot the hidden object in the Car Seat?

So, the trickier part of this optical illusion is to spot the face of the horse rider hidden inside the image of a Horse. The image has left thousands of adults scratching their heads as they try to spy the horse rider’s face hidden within the horse sketch.

Can you spot a Bat, a Duck and a Butterfly in an old Family Picture?

It has been claimed that only 1% of people can find the second animal in this image. This optical illusion image is just another fun way to test your IQ. However, taking an actual IQ test is a good way of knowing your IQ level.

Optical Illusion for IQ Test: Only 1% can spot Horse Rider’s hidden face in 11 Seconds!

Take a close look at this optical illusion drawing. Try to spot the hidden man’s face inside the sketch of a horse. It may appear too tricky to find the rider’s faces inside the horse sketch at first. But to locate the face within the magnificent horse, you need to rotate the image upside down.

By flipping the image, you will be able to see the man's face hidden in the middle of the Horse’s Sketch. You will now be able to spot the eyes, nose, and mouth of the horse rider.

Only 1% of People can spot 2 Hidden Cats in this Vintage Picture

Studies show that the more you exercise your brain with difficult puzzles, the smarter you tend to be. Optical illusions always give some fascinating insight into how our brains work. Specific combinations of color, light, and patterns can trick our brains into visually perceiving something that isn’t there. So tell us, did you spot the horse rider’s hidden face inside this optical illusion image?

Only a Genius can spot hidden face of Jailer’s Prisoner