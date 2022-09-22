Brain Teaser Puzzle: Can you spot 3 Differences in the picture within 7 seconds?

Brain Teaser Puzzle: This brain teaser is for those who enjoy playing fun games and riddles. Brain teasers make a simple puzzle more interesting, as these mind games are solved with creative thinking. While solving the puzzles that ask you to identify difference between the two image, you need to scan the image properly from top to bottom and left to right. For coming on to the solution, you need to use observations skills as the answer would be right in front of you. So, we have come up with an interesting brain teaser where you have to identify 3 difference in the similar looking pictures.

Can you spot 3 differences in the pictures within 7 seconds?

Image Source: Bright Side

In the above image, you need to spot three differences between the two pictures. An active mind can identify the differences within 7 seconds. You are required to look at the image carefully before answering the question as the. As a heads up, the answers to this brain teaser have been given right below the question, so make sure you don’t scroll too far and cheat!

Brain Teaser Answer

In this brain puzzle, you need to identify three differences between the two pictures. In the image you can see that there are houses along the street. A red car is moving on the road and clouds are visible in the sky. The three differences are hidden somewhere among these things only. It has been claimed that people with above average intelligence and observation skills can identify all the three difference within 7 seconds.

So let’s look at those three differences in the picture.

Image Source: Bright Side

Clouds - The first Difference is the cloud on the top right side of the image. In the first image the shape of the cloud is different from the shape of the cloud in the second image. Car Tyre Wheels - The second difference are the wheels of the Car Tyres. The wheels s in first image have different shape of spikes. Window - The third difference is the missing basement window in the second image. One of the Basement Window of the left most house is missing in the second image.

This brain teaser was a simple one as it needed less time and brain power to solve. But it sure feels great when you figure out the differences in just a few seconds. These kind of brain teasers and puzzles don't necessarily require mathematics skills or lateral thinking but are a simple test of your observation skills.

