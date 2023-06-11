Brain Teaser Test: You Have the Mind of Einstein If You Find the Four Hidden Words in 21 Seconds

There are many ways to check your intelligence, but none are more enjoyable than brain teasers and puzzles. Today, we bring you one such brain teaser test that will measure not only your intelligence and IQ level but also your cognitive and observation skills. You’ll need to work even the remotest region of your mind to solve this brain teaser. So, without further ado, let’s dive in.

Brain Teaser Test: Find The Four Hidden Words

Given above is a family winter picture. Snow has covered the landscape, and children are gleefully playing outdoors. Some are basking in the snow, others are enjoying the rides, and some are building a snowman.

However, the challenge for you is to find the four carefully hidden words in the picture. All the words are winter-themed and are conspicuously etched in various objects or backgrounds of the brain teaser image.

You’ll need to activate every corner of your brain to solve this test. Mind you, most people fail to even find 2 words. You can take all day to do so, but the test will be pointless then.

Time is of the essence here, and that’s the catch.

You only have 21 seconds to solve this brain teaser. Take any longer, and you fail!

So, do you have what it takes to pass this challenging brain teaser test, expert observation skills, masterful cognitive abilities and superior intelligence?

It’s time to find out!

Ready? Set GO!

The clock’s Ticking….

Brain Teaser Test Solution

Hopefully, you spotted the four hidden words on time and had fun doing it. Now, it’s time for answers.

The four hidden words are:

Chill (Far left in the middle of the tree)

(Far left in the middle of the tree) Snow (Centre near the shovel and the cut tree trunk )

(Centre near the shovel and the cut tree trunk ) Frost (Top-left on the snow-covered tree)

(Top-left on the snow-covered tree) Boots (Below the snow puppy)

Did you like this brain teaser puzzle? We’re sure you had a jolly good time solving it. Check out more brain teasers below.

