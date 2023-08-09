Brain teaser puzzles test the reader's critical thinking and problem-solving skills by challenging them to solve a problem. These challenges have the potential to boost intelligence and improve concentration.

A brain teaser challenge mostly involves solving a puzzle, cracking a code, finding a hidden object, or detecting the fault in the image.

Regular practise of such challenges helps enhance problem-solving skills and also provides a healthy workout for the brain.

If you are a fan of brain teaser challenges, then you’ll find this challenge super exciting.

Brain Teaser to Test Your Intelligence: Find the Password in 9 Seconds

Source: YouTube

In the image shared above, a computer screen is displayed before you, with the option of unlocking the screen with a password.

The challenge for the readers is to determine the password within 9 seconds.

This brain teaser will test the sharpness of your brain.

Can you crack the password in 9 seconds?

Your time starts now!

Look at the image carefully.

Only the most attentive minds can spot the hidden word quickly.

Need a hint?

Look at the words mentioned at the bottom of the screen.

The password is present in those words.

Hurry up; time is running out.

And...

Time’s up.

Were you able to find the password?

Congratulations to those readers who have successfully identified the password.

You have a razor-sharp brain.

Those who couldn’t find the password can scroll below for the solution.

Find the Password in 9 Seconds: Solution

If you look closely, all the words on the screen are spelled incorrectly, and the password can be obtained by selecting the incorrect letter from each of the words.

If you loved solving this brain teaser, share it with your friends and family and see who performs the best.

Also, check out some more cool challenges in our recommended reading section below

Recommended Reading

Optical Illusion to Test Your Vision: Find a Frog among Lotus in 7 Seconds!

Brain Teaser to Test Your IQ: Find the Real Egg in 3 Seconds!

Spot 3 differences between the Man with the Phone pictures in 14 seconds!