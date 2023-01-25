Brain Teaser With Answer: Use the rules of BODMAS to find the price of the Squishy Giraffe Snuggle. Its Not Easy!

Do you remember the rule of BODMAS? No, then if impossible for you to solve this brain teaser. This Brain teaser will test your abilities like creativity and great observational skills along with mathematical formulas and equations. As a result, it will strengthen the connection between brain cells, increases mental agility, and helps with short-term memory issues. Now, coming to the task you have to find the exact digits required to form this aesthetic picture of the Art Gallery.

Source: Brightside.com

Can You Find The Price of The Squishy Giraffe?

Brain Teasers require an unconventional way of thinking, however sometimes also involve excellent cognitive and observational skills. In contrast to the above image, you must use your quantitative skills and logical approach to solve this picture puzzle. Although it is really simple, you just need to rack your brain to find the price of the Giraffe.

Remember, this means that a single, streamlined riddle can reveal a wealth of information about our brains' functioning and power.

Look for the Brain Teaser answer here:

A brain teaser is essentially a creativity and logic-based thinking puzzle. As a result, with each trial, your ability to think and make decisions will get better. The brain game will also aid in problem-solving and strengthening your critical intuition.

The goal for you is to find the value of the Giraffe in this Mathematical Equation. Easy, right?

But I forgot to tell you, you just have 10 seconds, oh that’s too much, let’s make it 7 seconds.

The image comprises Four mathematical equations with variables such as Sheep, Giraffe, and Zebra. And your task is the value of all the variables.

Use all your brain, logical reasoning, mathematical formulas, and other skills to find the right answer for the Mathematical brain teaser.

Do You Know?

The German company Steiff produced the first stuffed toy, a felt elephant that was initially offered for sale as a pincushion, in 1880.

Coming back to the Brain Teaser…

I Am Sure You Are Done!

Well, if you are still struggling with the solution, then please have a look at the picture below to know the accurate answer for this brain teaser.

Source: Brightside.com

