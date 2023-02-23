Brain Teasers: Brain teasers for the perfect 5-minute break!
Brain Teaser 1:
What is that one thing that actually belongs to you, but your friends and loved ones use more?
Brain Teaser 2:
What is that one thing that starts with T, ends with T, and has T in it?
Answer 1:
Your name
Answer 2:
Teapot
