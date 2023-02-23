Brain Teasers: Brain teasers for the perfect 5-minute break!

These brain teasers are so fun, you would want to try them again and again.

Brain Teaser 1:





What is that one thing that actually belongs to you, but your friends and loved ones use more?

Brain Teaser 2:

What is that one thing that starts with T, ends with T, and has T in it?











Wondering what the answers are? Here you go!

Answer 1:

Your name

Answer 2:

Teapot






