Brain Teasers: How good were you at geography (PART 2)? Let’s test it!

We are back with yet another set of brain teasers based on planets. Excited? Here you go!

Geography is a subject that opens our eyes to the natural world around us. Do you know the names of all the planets? Let’s see how good you were at geography.

Let us ask you a straightforward question! How well will you rate your geography skills? Can you recall the names of all the beautiful rivers of the world? Do you know which is the largest and the smallest continent? And did you have any interest in astronomy? Do you know which planet is the farthest from the sun and why is Pluto not conferred with the status of a planet anymore?

Well, whether you know all the correct answers or not, we are sure that all these questions did give you a strange yet beautiful nostalgic feeling of your school days when your geography teacher taught you about these interesting topics and more.

Wondering why we are talking about geography all of a sudden? No, we did not get a call from your geography teacher this morning. The reason why we are so stressed over your geography skills today is that today's brain teaser series will test how good your concepts of geography and astronomy have been. Yes, you made the right guess; we'll be discussing planets today.

Here are the brain teasers you had been waiting for!

BRAIN TEASERS ON PLANETS!

Brain Teaser 1:





Brain Teaser 2:

Brain Teaser 3:

Are you ready with your answers? Scroll down to confirm!

ANSWERS:

Answer 1:

Mercury

Fun Fact about Mercury: Mercury is the fastest of all planets!





Answer 2:

Saturn

Fun Fact about Saturn: One cannot stand on Saturn!

Answer 3:

Jupiter

Fun Fact about Jupiter: Jupiter has over 80 moons! Lucky planet!

That was all in our fun series of planet-based brain teasers. Missed the first part? Here you go!

