Brain teasers that might crack you today!

Feeling bored? Well, wintry days are just like that. The chilling breeze sweeps away all the fun and warmth from your day. No matter from which part of the world you are reading this piece, here are some exciting brain teasers to make you laugh a little.

Read on.

Brain Teasers 1:

What can you break, even if you never pick it up or touch it?







Brain Teaser 2:

What is always in front of you but can’t be seen?

Brain Teaser 3:

What question can you never answer yes to?







ANSWERS:

Answer: A promise

Answer: Your future

Answer: Are you asleep?