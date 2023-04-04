Brain Teasers: These brain teasers are all that you need for a short break!

Have you ever thought about how life would have been without some moments of fun? That is when you would need these brain teasers. Are you ready?

Here you go!

BRAIN TEASERS:

Brain Teaser 1:

Brain Teaser 2:

Brain Teaser 3:

Ready with the answers? Check them out here!

ANSWERS

Brain Teaser 1:

Maria shoots her dear husband. After shooting him, she held him underwater for around 10 minutes. Next, she hanged him. However, Uncle John saw both of them having dinner in an expensive restaurant the same night. Is Uncle John lying?

Answer 1:

No, Uncle John is not lying. Maria is a photographer and she shot her husband on camera.





Brain Teaser 2:

What has forests but no trees, water but no droplets, and states but no homes?

Answer 2:

A map

Brain Teaser 3:

This becomes harder to catch the more you run faster. What is it?

Answer 3:

A breath!