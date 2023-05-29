Brain Teasers: These brain teasers are definitely something you should not miss. Try these with your best pals.

Try these fun brain teasers and tease your brain a bit hard today.

Brain teasers:

In the year 1995, Joe told his age was 10 years old, but in the year 1990, he told his age was 15 years old. How is this possible? (Joe is not lying!)

I have a square-shaped carton, 32 inches long, and 12 inches wide. How many coins can I put in the box so that it is no longer empty?

Mary’s father has 5 children, including, Taya, Teye, Tiyi, and Toyo. Can you guess the fifth child’s name?

Here are the answers you may be seeking.

Answer to Brain Teaser 2:

Joe was born in 2005 B.C.

Answer to Brain Teaser 2:

Only one coin. After you place the first coin, the carton will no longer be empty.

Answer to Brain Teaser 3:

Mary!