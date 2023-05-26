Brain Teasers: These brain teasers are exceptionally interesting. Try them today.

Brain Teaser 1

Here are the answers you had been waiting for!





Brain Teaser 1

What has hands and a face, but can’t hold anything or smile?

Answer 1:

The clock is the right answer.

Brain Teaser 2

It belongs to you, but your friends use it more. What is it?

Answer 2:

Your name.

Brain Teaser 3

If you don’t keep me, I’ll break. What am I?

Answer 3:

Promise!

Brain Teaser 4

There’s only one word in the dictionary that’s spelled wrong. What is it?

Answer 4:

The word WRONG itself.

Brain Teaser 5

You’re running a race and at the very end, you pass the person in 2nd place. What place did you finish the race in?

Answer 5:

Second place.