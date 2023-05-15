Brain Teasers: These brain teasers are super exciting. Try them.

Sometimes, you just can't miss out on fun. Try these exciting features.

Brain Teasers for you!





Brain Teaser 1:

Are you well-versed in the concepts of time? If yes, then how many seconds are there in a year?

Brain Teaser 2:

Why is a person living in Australia not allowed to be buried in South Asia?

Brain Teaser 3:

Have you ever seen an end to a rainbow? What is it?

Brain Teaser 4:

I have a different relation with height. I am tall when I am young, but I get shorter when I am old. Can you guess who I am?

Brain Teaser 5:

There is something that has two hands but is so unlucky that it cannot clap. What is it?

Oh wait, we don't keep our dear readers hanging. Scroll down for the answers and check if you have guessed the answers right or not.

ANSWERS:

Brain Teaser 1:

Are you well-versed in the concepts of time? If yes, then how many seconds are there in a year?

Answer 1:

There are 12 seconds. There is a 2nd in every month. (Who said logic would be fair in these brain teasers?)

Brain Teaser 2:

Why is a person living in Australia not allowed to be buried in South Asia?

Answer 2:

Because it is not allowed to bury a living man ever.

Brain Teaser 3:

Have you ever seen an end to a rainbow? What is it?

Answer 3:

The end to a rainbow is always a "W".

Brain Teaser 4:

I have a different relation with height. I am tall when I am young, but I get shorter when I am old. Can you guess who I am?

Answer 4:

I am a candle.

Brain Teaser 5:

There is something that has two hands but is so unlucky that it cannot clap. What is it?

Answer 5:

It is a clock.