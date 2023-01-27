Brain Teasers: These brain teasers are surely something you need to cheer up today!

Do you know what brain teasers do to our minds? They make it work in a way that is not normal. Hey, hey, don’t freak out. We meant in a positive way. Brain teasers help our minds to work differently, in a way that is not usual. Want to experience it yourself? Then let’s get started -

BRAIN TEASER 1

You open me every morning and you close me every night. No matter how lazy you are, you cannot miss this task. Also, no one can open me for you. What am I?

BRAIN TEASER 2

Do you enjoy calculation? If yes, this brain teaser is for you. How can 9 + 9 be 6?

BRAIN TEASER 3

Which country has no roads, streets, or pathways?

BRAIN TEASER 4

Which flavor of ice cream never gets delivered on time?

BRAIN TEASER 5

Which three-letter word in the English language can be used for Ms. Jane, but if you erase the first letter, it can be used for Mr. John.

Ready for the answers? Have a look –

Brain Teaser 1:

You open me every morning and you close me every night. No matter how lazy you are, you cannot miss this task. Also, no one can open me for you. What am I?

Answer to teaser 1: Eyes

Brain Teaser 2:

Do you enjoy calculation? If yes, this brain teaser is for you. How can 9 + 9 be 6?

Answer to teaser 2: Obviously in a clock. 9 AM + 9 hours makes it 6 o’clock.

Brain Teaser 3:

Which country has no roads, streets, or pathways?

Answer to teaser 3: On a map or globe.

Brain Teaser 4:

Which flavor of ice-cream never gets delivered on time?

Answer to teaser 4: Chocho-LATE

Brain Teaser 5:

Which three-letter word in the English language can be used for Ms. Jane, but if you erase the first letter, it can be used for Mr. John.

Answer to teaser 5: SHE

So? How was it? Were you able to solve all of them? Great!! We’ll meet you soon with some more exciting puzzles. Till then, Toodles!!

