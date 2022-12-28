Brain teasers to tease your brain hard!
You know what is the motive of this brain teaser section we post every day? It is to keep our readers involved, and interested and most importantly to help them increase their ability to problem-solving. You must be thinking why do we always have math-related brain teasers for you, right?
Don’t worry, today we have non-mathematical yet tricky puzzles for the people who hate math, just like me 😉.
So, let’s get started –
Section 1: One at a Time
Here’s how you can change the word DOG to CAT by changing just one letter at a time: DOG, DOT, COT, CAT
Brain Teaser 1
Change PIG to HEN in the same way. Be sure to spell real words each time. (Please note that there may be many different ways to solve these puzzles.)
Brain Teaser 2
Now change BAT to FOX by changing one letter at a time. Be sure to spell real words.
Brain Teaser 3
Now change SHOE to BOOT.
For a more difficult challenge, change HEAT to COLD.
Ready for the answers? Have a look -
Answer to Brain teaser 1: PIG, PIN, PEN, HEN
Answer to Brain Teaser 2: BAT, FAT, FAX, FOX
Answer to Brain Teaser 3: SHOE, SHOT, SOOT, BOOT
Answer to Brain Teaser 4: HEAT, MEAT, MOAT, COAT, COLT, COLD
Section 2: Rhyme Time
The words sun, shoe, flee rhyme with three words often used together: one, two, three.
Brain Teaser 4
Write a set of three related words that rhyme with chop, hip, bump.
Brain Teaser 5
Write a set of three related words that rhyme with label, wear, slouch.
Brain Teaser 6
Find a set of three related words that rhyme with many, pickle, slime. Be sure to spell each one correctly.
Want to see the answers? Go ahead –
Answer to Brain Teaser 4: hop, skip, jump
Answer to Brain Teaser 5: table, chair, couch
Answer to Brain Teaser 6: penny, nickel, dime
Section 3: Tricky Transportation
If you change the ‘w’ in want to a k and then rearrange the letters kant, you can spell tank, one form of transportation. Now change one letter in each of these words and rearrange the letters to spell more kinds of transportation.
Brain Teaser 7: Tea
Brain Teaser 8: Push
Brain Teaser 9: Poems
Here are the answers –
Answer to Brain Teaser 7: Jet
Answer to Brain Teaser 8: Ship
Answer to Brain Teaser 9: Moped
Had fun solving these riddles today? We’ll try not to burden your minds with math riddles anymore. Stay tuned for more interesting teasers.