Brain teasers with answers: Brain teasers are a unique way to recharge the mind. Try these exciting brain teasers!

Brain teasers are a fun way to add a few moments of joy to our everyday routine! When one feels joy even for 5 minutes in a day, the mind gets recharged and one can focus on the goals set in the initial days of the year with even more zeal and passion. Yes, that is the whole game! Try these brain teasers to add some fun to your life!

Brain Teaser 1:

I am a hygienic being. I shave on all days. However, my beard remains the same. What do you think am I?











Brain Teaser 2:

What am I? I have branches, but I lack any leaves or fruits.

Brain Teaser 3:

What is that one thing that goes up but never comes down?







ANSWERS:

Answer:

Well, who said I shave my beard every day? I am your go-to barber speaking.

Answer:

I am a bank.

Answer:

Age!

Hey, weren't these three brain teasers enough to excite you for the third month of the year? Worried about tomorrow? Well, no worries! We are here to keep you excited and engaged with our content throughout the year!